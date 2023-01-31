Organic Farm Partners to Make Organic Farms Available as Fractional Investments

Company and its investors to accelerate the move to organic with organic farm conversion and operational best practices

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Farm Partners announces its new venture dedicated to converting conventional farmland to organic and making the investment in organic farmland accessible through fractional shares.

Organic Farms Partners

"Organic demand has outpaced supply by a 4:1 ratio for the past decade and shows no signs of slowing," says co-founder Cy Monley. "The need for organic crops is tremendous but most farmers are reluctant to undertake the expensive and disruptive transition. We bring the capital and expertise necessary to unlock the long-term benefits of organic practices for investors, the land, and the world."

Over the past two decades, the Organic Farm Partners leadership has leveraged expertise in finance, agriculture, and technology to launch five businesses with two successful exits, and to partner in more than ten investments.

"We are aiming all of our collective experience toward accelerating the move to organic by developing new organic best practices and making organic farm investment available to a larger group of investors through fractional shares," adds co-founder Satish Nandapurkar. "Our longer-term goal is to create more investment products, organic farm conversion benchmarks, organic crop risk management best practices, and technology that will support the entire organic farming process."

Co-founder John Meuret is the largest distributor of organic grain to the west coast and has successfully converted more than 10,000 acres to organic. He has developed best practices to identify and convert land and operate it efficiently.

"As a fourth-generation farmer, an investor, and a parent, I strongly believe we need to improve the way our food is grown," says Meuret. "Organic Farm Partners seeks to preserve the long-term health of our country's rural environments while providing investors access to vehicles with historically strong returns and low volatility."

Farmland has long been an attractive investment as it provides portfolio diversification that does not correlate with traditional assets, and its capital appreciation has outpaced inflation over the past 50 years. Organic Farm Partners believes organic farmland data is even more attractive as demand is growing quickly and supply is not keeping up.

Organic Farm Partners investments are only available to accredited investors.

To learn more about Organic Farm Partners Investments, visit https://organicfarmpartners.com/.

About Organic Farm Partners:

Organic Farm Partners has a dual vision to preserve the long-term health of our country's rural environments while providing investors access to organic farmland. The company purchases conventional farmland that is suitable to convert to organic. Its experienced organic farm managers enhance the land with new best practices. With fractional shares, Organic Farm Partners empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with organic land. To learn more visit https://organicfarmpartners.com/ or LinkedIn.

Organic Farms Partners is an investment opportunity for accredited investors as defined under SEC Rule 506(c):

Earns $200k per year or $300k together with a spouse; or

Net worth over $1 million (excluding primary residence); or

Holds Series 7, 65 or 82 Securities license

Organic Farms Partners is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or crowdfunding portal under Regulation CF. None of the information on this website is a recommendation to invest in any securities. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns, or probability projections are forward looking statements and may not reflect actual future performance. All investments involve risk and may result in loss.

