Organic Fertilizer Market to Reach USD 15,994.2 Million by 2034 Amid Growing Demand for Organic Food Items Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The organic fertilizers market is booming as consumers embrace sustainable agriculture. The North American region is projected to experience the fastest growth in terms of value. According to a global market study on organic fertilizers, the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques is set to be a leading trend. Precision farming involves the use of advanced technologies such as GPS, drones, and soil sensors to apply fertilizers more efficiently and effectively.

NEWARK, Del., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic fertilizer market size is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 15,994.2 million by 2034 from USD 8,764.3 million in 2024. The market is projected to showcase a CAGR of about 6.2% in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Increasing concerns about the environmental impact of synthetic fertilizers are estimated to propel organic fertilizer demand in the forecast period. Government bodies are set to conduct awareness campaigns among farmers and consumers to provide in-depth knowledge of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals in fertilizers. Hence, sales of natural fertilizers that are free from toxic chemicals are likely to surge across the globe.

The commercialization and creation of novel fertilizer products worldwide are anticipated to bode well for the market. Leading companies are set to help address specific agricultural needs with the help of innovation. The launch of fortified fertilizers that blend both nutrients and natural minerals will likely provide more targeted and efficient nutrient profiles.

Request Your Sample Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1948

The fertilizer packaging market would be significantly impacted by an abrupt ban on one time or single-use plastic packaging options implemented by key importers. Production prices, supply chains, as well as market dynamics would all be greatly impacted by the sudden need for alternative and innovative packaging materials.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global organic fertilizer market is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.2% in the estimated period.

in the estimated period. The global market is projected to reach USD 8,764.3 million in 2024.

in 2024. The market is estimated to attain a value of around USD 15,994.2 million by 2034.

by 2034. In terms of source, the plant-based fertilizer segment is set to dominate the market through 2034.

Based on form, dry organic garden fertilizers are anticipated to witness high demand globally.

"Increasing demand for organic food and beverages among millennial consumers is projected to create new growth avenues in the market. Key manufacturers are likely to invest in research activities to come up with novel fertilizers that would help farmers offer organic crops," Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Awareness of Biodegradable Fertilizers is Likely to Drive Demand

The food and beverage industry in the United States and Canada is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Organic fertilizer are increasingly used in the sector for the cultivation of fruits & vegetables and cereals & crops among others. Organic fertilizer has been approved as a non-toxic additive and ingredient by several regional administrations.

Moreover, these fertilizers can be considered as best alternative to harmful agrochemicals which are extensively used for food protection. Sometimes organic fertilizers are used as non-biodegradable and non-renewable polymers used for coating some foods including fruits and vegetables.

Due to such a wide-range of benefits, manufacturers of agrochemicals are focusing on organic-based fertilizers for use in agriculture, which is expected to drive the organic fertilizer market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Start-ups in the market are augmenting development with new formulations and eco-friendly sourcing practices, appealing to niche markets and environmentally conscious consumers. This dynamic competition fosters continual improvement in product quality and variety, with companies differentiating through factors like product efficacy, sustainability credentials, and price competitiveness.

Established firms, on the other hand, leverage their extensive distribution networks and brand recognition to promote organic product lines, often integrating organic fertilizers with other sustainable agricultural solutions. The industry's growth is set to be primarily supported by increasing investment in research and development, leading to advanced organic water-soluble fertilizer products that cater to diverse agricultural needs.

Industry Development-

In February 2024 , SureSource Agronomy, headquartered in Ontario , introduced a new range of crop nutrient products. The products are derived from the discarded feed materials, exoskeletons, and excrement of crickets.

Get the Insights You Need – Connect with Sales to Secure Your Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1948

Leading Organic Fertilizer Players

Hello Nature International Srl

Karnataka Agro Chemicals

Italpollina SpA

Coromandel International Limited

Midwestern BioAg

Perfect Blend, LLC

California Organic Fertilizers, Inc.

Biolchim S.p.A.

Queensland Organics

FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd.

National Fertilizers Limited

Fertoz Ltd.; SPIC Ltd

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

Fertikal NV

Key Segments of Market Report

By Source:

The industry is divided into plant, animal, and mineral.

By Crop Type:

Cereals and grains, oilseed and pulses, and fruits and vegetables are the key crop types.

By Form:

Dry and liquid are the two leading forms.

By Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is provided.

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/organic-fertilizer-market

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

From 2023 to 2033, global bioenzyme fertilizer sales are expected to soar at a robust CAGR of 8.9%. By 2033, the total market size is projected to reach around USD 1500 million.

The global water soluble fertilizer market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 17,623.1 Million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2032. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to be worth USD 33,080.9 Million.

Controlled and slow release fertilizers are used in a wide range of applications. Major applications of controlled and slow release fertilizers include agricultural areas, commercial lawns and turfs and others.

The global market of biostimulants is valued at around USD 3.4 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2033. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The market research report anticipates a growth of USD 1,761.88 million by 2033. The fertilizer additive sales are expected to record a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

Sales of organic fertilizers in North America are projected to soar at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% during the assessment period. Accordingly, the total industry size is set to reach around USD 4,415.8 million in 2034.

Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, the global phosphate fertilizer market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, resulting in a market size of USD 92,110.8 million by 2033.

The global green fertilizer industry value reached USD 2145.7 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, the value is anticipated to rise at 4.5% CAGR. The market is predicted to increase from USD 2223 million in 2024 to USD 3442.6 million in 2034.

The bentonite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033 assessment period. The market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 3.8 billion in 2033.

Demand for Sulphur coated urea for agricultural production is expected to surge at over 3% CAGR until 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights