Organic Fertilizers Market size worth $ 21.4 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Growing environmental concern, increasing demand for organic food, advancement in manufacturing process of organic fertilizers, availability of organic waste, are some of the factors driving the Organic Fertilizers Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Organic Fertilizers Market" By Source (Mineral, Plant, Animal), By Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Vegetables and Fruits, Oilseeds and Pulses), By Form (Liquid, Dry), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Organic Fertilizers Market size was valued at USD 8.61 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.12% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23090

Browse in-depth TOC on "Organic Fertilizers Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Organic Fertilizers Market Overview

The growth of the Organic Fertilizers Market is driven by rising environmental awareness. The global population is quickly increasing, necessitating an increase in agricultural production to meet the growing population's food needs. Chemical fertilizers have become widely used to increase agricultural production all over the globe. Because of their negative impacts on plant physiology, soil quality, animals, and humans, the increased use of agrochemical inputs has been a source of dispute for a long time.

Ammonia, methane, nitrous oxide, and elemental nitrogen are all released into the environment when residues are left in the soil. Agricultural pesticides have been associated with a wide range of human health risks, including short-term effects like headaches and nausea, as well as long-term effects including cancer, reproductive harm, and endocrine disruption. Fertilizers include nitrogen and other chemicals that can contaminate groundwater and cause blue baby syndrome if consumed. As a result of the negative environmental effects of chemical fertilizers, growers are increasingly turning to organic fertilizers as a safe alternative to chemical fertilizers. To improve agricultural productivity, organic fertilizers are made from natural plant leftovers and trash, animal manures and excreta, microorganisms, and botanical extracts.

Organic fertilizers disintegrate quickly and have no detrimental impact on surface or groundwater, making them safer for humans, animals, birds, and anything else that comes into contact with them. These fertilizers have a long shelf life and improve soil structure while enhancing water and nutrient retention capacity. They are favored for producing residue-free agricultural produce since they are slow-releasing, non-toxic fertilizers that do not leave any residues in the food. As a result, factors such as the growing need to increase agricultural production and increased awareness of the negative impacts of chemical inputs and the benefits of organic fertilizers help to drive significant growth of the Organic Fertilizer Market.

Key Developments

In March 2019 , Horticultural Alliance, Inc., situated in Florida , had been acquired by Italpollina SpA. Horticultural Alliance, Inc. specializes in plant health and management with an organic approach ( USA ). Italpollina SpA also formed a new company in the United States to manufacture and distribute organic fertilizers throughout North America .

Key Players

The major players in the market are Nature Safe, Tata Chemicals Limited, Agro care Canada, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Biostar systems LLC, Coromandel International Limited, Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc, National Fertilizers Limited, Italpollina SpA, and Midwestern Bio AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Organic Fertilizers Market On the basis of Source, Crop Type, Form, and Geography.

Organic Fertilizers Market, By Source

Mineral



Plant



Animal

Organic Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

Cereals and Grains



Vegetables and Fruits



Oilseeds and Pulses



Others

Organic Fertilizers Market, By Form

Liquid



Dry

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Specialty Fertilizers Market By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Technology (N-stabilizers, Slow-release, Chelated), By Application Method (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Controlled Release Fertilizer Market By Type (Slow release, Coated and encapsulated, N-stabilizers), By Application (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Turfs and Ornamentals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market By End-User (Biological Product Manufacturers, Government Agencies), By Application (Field Support, Analytical, Regulatory), By Product Type (Bio Pesticides, Bio Stimulants, Bio Fertilizers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Fertigation And Chemigation Market By Input Type (Fertilizers, Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides), By Application (Agriculture Irrigation, Landscape Irrigation, Greenhouse Irrigation), By Irrigation Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 Organic Fertilizer Companies taking the green initiative forward at global level

Visualize Organic Fertilizers Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research