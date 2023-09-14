Organic Flour Market Expected to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR, Reaching $3.52 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Product Innovation and Rising Consumption of Organic Food

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pea Flakes Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pea flakes market is on the rise, with expected growth from $1.68 billion in 2022 to $1.87 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

Over the forecast period until 2027, the market is projected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $2.78 billion at a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing demand for nutritious supplemental foods, product innovation, and the popularity of superfoods and healthy food products.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on various factors:

1. Types of Pea Flakes:

  • Yellow Peas
  • Green Peas

2. Distribution Channels:

  • Hypermarkets or Supermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Distribution Channels
  • Others

3. Applications:

  • Food Processing
  • Animal Feed
  • Aqua Feed
  • Household or Retail Applications

4. Region:

  • Asia-Pacific
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Market Players

Key players in the pea flakes market include GEMEF Industries, PE Levona, JR Farm GmbH, BP Milling Ltd., Dumoulin S.A., Green Foods LLP, Inland Empire Foods Inc., Garden Valley Foods, Wheeky Pets LLC, Nutiva Inc., The Simply Good Food Co., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Danone SA, Orgain Inc., and True Nutrition.

Market Trends and Opportunities

  • Product Innovation: Product innovation is a significant trend in the pea flakes market, with major companies focusing on developing innovative products to cater to changing consumer preferences for healthy and nutritious foods. For example, Gold&Green, a Finnish food technology company, introduced protein granules and protein flakes made from oat bran, pea, and fava bean protein to meet various dietary needs.

Regional Insights

  • North America: North America was the largest region in the pea flakes market in 2022, reflecting the region's growing demand for nutritious and health-conscious foods.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pea Flakes Market Characteristics

3. Pea Flakes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pea Flakes Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Pea Flakes Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Pea Flakes Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Pea Flakes Market

5. Pea Flakes Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Pea Flakes Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Pea Flakes Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Pea Flakes Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pea Flakes Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Yellow Pea
  • Green Pea

6.2. Global Pea Flakes Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Organic
  • Conventional

6.3. Global Pea Flakes Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Food Processing
  • Animal Feed
  • Aqua Feed
  • Households Or Retail

6.4. Global Pea Flakes Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Hypermarket Or Supermarket
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online

7. Pea Flakes Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pea Flakes Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pea Flakes Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

