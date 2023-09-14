Organic Flour Market Expected to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR, Reaching $3.52 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Product Innovation and Rising Consumption of Organic Food

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pea Flakes Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pea flakes market is on the rise, with expected growth from $1.68 billion in 2022 to $1.87 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

Over the forecast period until 2027, the market is projected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $2.78 billion at a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing demand for nutritious supplemental foods, product innovation, and the popularity of superfoods and healthy food products.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on various factors:

1. Types of Pea Flakes:

Yellow Peas

Green Peas

2. Distribution Channels:

Hypermarkets or Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Distribution Channels

Others

3. Applications:

Food Processing

Animal Feed

Aqua Feed

Household or Retail Applications

4. Region:

Asia-Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Players

Key players in the pea flakes market include GEMEF Industries, PE Levona, JR Farm GmbH, BP Milling Ltd., Dumoulin S.A., Green Foods LLP, Inland Empire Foods Inc., Garden Valley Foods, Wheeky Pets LLC, Nutiva Inc., The Simply Good Food Co., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Danone SA, Orgain Inc., and True Nutrition.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Product Innovation: Product innovation is a significant trend in the pea flakes market, with major companies focusing on developing innovative products to cater to changing consumer preferences for healthy and nutritious foods. For example, Gold&Green, a Finnish food technology company, introduced protein granules and protein flakes made from oat bran, pea, and fava bean protein to meet various dietary needs.

Regional Insights

North America : North America was the largest region in the pea flakes market in 2022, reflecting the region's growing demand for nutritious and health-conscious foods.

