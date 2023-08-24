Organic Food & Beverages Market Forecast to 2030: Rapid CAGR Expected for Meat & Poultry Products Amidst Consumption Surge

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Outlook 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic food and beverages market is set to achieve a substantial size of USD 564.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compelling CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by several factors, including the health benefits associated with organic consumption, the increasing health consciousness among consumers, and the alignment of organic choices with environmental sustainability.

Health Benefits and Consumer Awareness

Organic food and beverages are gaining prominence due to their perceived health benefits. These products are naturally enriched with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, while being free from synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and GMOs. This health-conscious trend is encouraging consumers to opt for organic alternatives. The regulations around organic produce may differ from country to country; for instance, in the U.S., organic crops must be grown without synthetic chemicals or GMOs.

Sustainability and Environmental Consciousness

The surge in adoption of organic and natural products is closely tied to their eco-friendly attributes. Naturally grown items align with sustainability values, as they are cultivated using methods that reduce the need for synthetic chemicals and promote soil health through techniques like crop rotation and natural fertilization. This resonance with eco-consciousness has further fueled the growth of the organic food and beverages market.

Segment Dynamics

Organic fruits and vegetables dominate the market with a revenue share of 40.2% in 2022 and are poised to maintain their leading position. The segment's growth is driven by health-aware consumers and concerns about artificial additives.

Non-dairy organic beverages are gaining popularity, accounting for a significant share of 33.7% in 2022. These beverages, sourced from plant-based materials, serve as milk alternatives and are bolstered by the growth of the vegan movement and government initiatives to promote non-GMO and organic products.

The meat and poultry products segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to increasing consumption and rising concerns over the quality of conventionally produced meat products.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, with an impressive CAGR of 15.6%. Factors like growing affluence, health awareness, advancements in biological farming techniques, and the establishment of international retail stores in economies like India and China are driving this growth.

Distribution Channels and Market Players

Supermarkets and hypermarkets take the lead with a share of 60.1% in 2022. These brick-and-mortar establishments, known for stocking popular brands, are facilitating the growth of this segment. The global market is characterized by a mix of international and regional players.

Coffee & Tea Segment Dynamics

The coffee and tea segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period. The shift towards organic and natural beverage preferences, coupled with increasing health awareness and changing lifestyles, is driving the growth of this segment.

In essence, the global organic food and beverages market is being propelled by health-conscious consumers, environmental concerns, and the preference for natural and sustainable products. With a surge in adoption and the dynamic interplay of various market segments, the organic trend is positioned for substantial growth in the coming years.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $208.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $564.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Organic Food & Beverages Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

Chapter 5. Organic Food & Beverages Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Organic Food & Beverages Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Organic food & beverages Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Hain Celestial

Whole Foods Market L.P.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Danone

United Natural Foods, Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

The Hershey Company

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Organic Valley

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Nestle

Eden Foods

SunOpta

SOURCE Research and Markets