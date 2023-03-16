Organic food and beverages market size is estimated to grow by USD 310.08 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Amy's Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., among others | US Bank Failure Impact 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic food and beverages market size is forecast to increase by USD 310.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.85%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches. Successful new product launches will boost vendors' revenue streams and market shares. For instance, Grain Forests' new organic products were introduced in July 2022 in an effort to connect the remote farm with the city. Moringa powder for daily nutrition, sprouted ragi for babies, a health mix for diabetics, and ragi dosa for a filling breakfast are just a few of the new additions. Similarly, the first zero-sugar organic ultra-filtered milk was introduced in 2021 by Maple Hill Creamery, America's original 100% grass-fed organic dairy brand. With its most recent product innovation, Maple Hill offers consumers an organic milk option that contains no sugar, no additional sweeteners, and no carbohydrates. Thus, the rising number of new product launches in the various segments of the market will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report - Talk to us

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027

Organic food and beverages market– Segment Overview

The market is segmented by type (organic fruits and vegetables, organic dairy products, organic prepared foods, organic meat, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market share growth by the organic fruits and vegetables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Over the course of the forecast period, the segment's growth is anticipated to be fueled by the growing concerns surrounding artificial preservatives and additives. Originating in developed nations like North America and Europe and later spreading to developing nations like China and India , organic foods are gaining popularity worldwide. Fresh fruits and vegetables that are organic have more advantages over conventional, non-organic fruits and vegetables. Despite their high price, these benefits are driving up demand for organic fresh fruits and vegetables. Hence, during the forecast period, an increase in the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables is anticipated.

Organic food and beverages market– Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Since vegans only consume plant-based products, the rising vegan population in the US will also help the regional organic food and beverage market expand over the forecast period. Two to six percent of US consumers consider themselves vegetarians. Celebrities are also becoming more and more pro-vegan in America. Additionally, the number of US startups providing vegan nutrition is growing. As consumers believe they are healthier than regular organic foods and beverages, the demand for organic food and drink is rising in the area. During the forecast period, this will also aid in the market's expansion. During the forecast period, there is also expected to be an increase in the number of new players offering products made from organic foods and drinks.

Organic food and beverages market– Vendor Landscape

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Agrowave Organic Vegetable and Fruits, Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Arla Foods amba, AUGA Group AB, Aurora Organic Dairy, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Hometown Food Co., Kellogg Co., Maple Hill Creamery LLC, Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Organic Valley, PepsiCo Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., PS Organic, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., United Natural Foods Inc., and Drakes Organic Spirits Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this organic food and beverages market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic food and beverages market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the organic food and beverages market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic food and beverages market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic food and beverages market vendors

The organic food preservatives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 367.66 million . Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionary, beverages, dairy, sweet and savory snacks, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionary, beverages, dairy, sweet and savory snacks, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). The functional foods and beverages market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers functional foods and beverages market segmentation in North America by product (functional foods and functional beverages) and geography (US, Canada , and Mexico ).

Organic Food And Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 310.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agrowave Organic Vegetable and Fruits, Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Arla Foods amba, AUGA Group AB, Aurora Organic Dairy, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Hometown Food Co., Kellogg Co., Maple Hill Creamery LLC, Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Organic Valley, PepsiCo Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., PS Organic, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., United Natural Foods Inc., and Drakes Organic Spirits Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

