Organic Food Market to Reach $324.1 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Organic Food Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Fruits, Vegetable, Grains, Beverage, Bakery), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, E-commerce), Process (Un-processed, processed), Packaging Type (Fresh, Frozen) - Global Forecast to 2031,' the global organic food market is projected to reach $324.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The growth of the organic food market is mainly attributed to growing health-conscious consumers, increasing demand for clean-label products, and government and non-government organization support for organic farming. Furthermore, changes in lifestyle and growing disposable income are expected to create market growth opportunities.

The organic food market is segmented by type of fruits and vegetables (fruits {citrus, temperate fruits, tropical & subtropical fruits, and other fruits} and vegetables {leafy vegetables, tomato, other vegetables}), dairy (milk, butter, cheese, yogurt, and milk powder), grains (wheat, maize, rice, oats, and others), beverages (tea & coffee, non-dairy, alcoholic beverages, and others), condiments, bakery, snacks, and other organic foods), distribution channel (supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels), process (unprocessed, processed, and ultra-processed), packaging type (fresh, frozen, canned, and dried), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Among all the types studied in this report, in 2024, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to account for the largest share of 27.7% of the organic food market. The segment is also is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the rising health and wellness trends, rising demand for fresh organic products, and a growing assortment of organic products through various sales channels.

Among all the distribution channels studied in this report, the e-commerce segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the convenience offered by e-commerce, the availability of greater discounts compared to offline stores, the growing preference for personalization, and a greater product selection experience.

Among all the process categories studied in this report, the unprocessed segment is expected to account for the largest share of the organic food market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing vegetarian population, growing demand for organic products with minimal processing, and consumer concern regarding additives in processed food.

Among all the packaging type categories studied in this report, the fresh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the organic food market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the low cost and easy availability, and consumers increased preference for fresh and unprocessed products.

Based on geography, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 48.1% of the organic food market. The organic food market in North America is expected to reach $79.3 billion in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest growth rate of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2024–2031 due to growing organic farming, rapidly growing population and urbanization, rising disposable income and improving standard of living, growing focus toward the inclusion of healthy foods, and increasing awareness about the health benefits of organic foods. Additionally, government initiatives promoting organic farming and regulations supporting the organic food industry are further expected to support the growth of this market.

The organic food market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the organic food market are Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc.(U.S.), United Natural Foods Inc. (U.S.), Nature's Path Foods, Inc. (Canada), Amy's Kitchen, Inc. (U.S.), Organic Valley (U.S.), Whole Food Market Co-op (U.S.), Sunopta Inc. (Canada), Eden Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Newman's Own Foundation (U.S.), Stonyfields Farm, Inc. (U.S.), Danone S.A. (France), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Clif Bar & Company (U.S.), and The Kroger Co. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Organic Food Market Assessment—by Type

Fruits & Vegetables Fruits Citrus Temperate Fruits Tropical & Subtropical Fruits Other Fruits Vegetables Leafy Vegetables Tomato Other Vegetables

Dairy Milk Butter Cheese Yogurt Milk Powder

Grains Wheat Maize Rice Oats Other Grains

Beverages Tea & Coffee Non-dairy Alcoholic Beverages Other Beverages

Condiments

Bakery

Snacks

Other Organic Foods

Organic Food Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Other Distribution Channels

Organic Food Market Assessment—by Process

Unprocessed

Processed

Ultra-processed

Organic Food Market Assessment—by Packaging Type

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Dried

Organic Food Market Assessment — by Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

