Organic Food Preservatives Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% by 2026|34% of growth to Originate From North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for organic food preservatives in the region. Consumers in North America are opting for alternative choices to lower the impact on health, which leads to a shift to organic products rather than food that has a high chemical content, which, in turn, will facilitate the organic food preservatives market's growth in North America.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Organic Food Preservatives Market Analysis Report by Application (bakery and confectionary, beverages, dairy, sweet and savory snacks, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026" https://www.technavio.com/report/report/organic-food-preservatives-market-industry-analysis

Major Organic Food Preservatives Companies:

The organic food preservatives market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Hawkins Watts Ltd.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Kalsec Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Merck KGaA

Tate and Lyle Plc

Univar Solutions Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Organic Food Preservatives Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Bakery and confectionary - size and forecast 2021-2026

Beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dairy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sweet and savory snacks - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Organic Food Preservatives Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports -

Organic Baby Food Market -The organic baby food market size is expected to grow by $ 4.38 bn and record a CAGR of 10% during 2020-2024. Download a sample now!

Organic Spices Market -The organic spices market size has the potential to grow by USD 213.26 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a sample now!

Organic Food Preservatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 367.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, UK, Japan, France, Mexico, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Hawkins Watts Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Univar Solutions Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio