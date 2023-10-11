Organic Fresh Food Market size to increase by USD 102.74 billion between 2022 to 2027| Rising demand for health food products among the population drives market- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

11 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organic Fresh Food Market size is expected to grow by USD 102.74 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.53%, during the forecast period. Rising demand for healthy food products among the global population is notably driving the organic fresh food market. However, factors such as the high price of organic fresh foods may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (fruits, vegetables, and meat), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Fresh Food Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Fresh Food Market 2023-2027

Organic Fresh Food Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is expected to contribute substantial market share growth during the forecast period. The distribution of organic fresh food items, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and more, through traditional physical retail channels holds considerable importance within the organic fresh food market landscape. Conventional brick-and-mortar stores, farmer's markets, and specialty shops represent the primary means through which consumers can procure organic fresh food products.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View free PDF Sample Report

Organic Fresh Food Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis 

North America is expected to contribute 36% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In the US, supermarkets and retail outlets are set to expand significantly, driven by the growing organic fresh food market. Additionally, factors such as rising demand for new recipes, the emergence of fine dining establishments, new vendors, and product innovations will boost the organic fresh food market in North America during 2022 - 2027.

Find out more about the geographical market analysis, buy the report now

Organic Fresh Food Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Driver - Rising demand for healthy food products among the global population is notably driving the market growth.

Trends - Growing marketing activities is an emerging market trend.

Challenges - The high price of organic fresh foods is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Organic Fresh Food Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The organic fresh food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • AUGA group AB
  • Danone SA
  • Dole plc
  • Eden Foods Inc.
  • Elworld Agro and Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd.
  • Eversfield Organic
  • Gotham Greens Holdings LLC
  • Green Organic Vegetables Inc.
  • Lundberg Family Farms
  • Newmans Own Inc.
  • Organic and Quality Foods Pty Ltd.
  • ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Organic Valley
  • Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd.
  • Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd.
  • Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd.
  • Taylor Fresh Foods Inc.
  • United Natural Foods Inc.
  • Farm Fresh Organics
  • The Green Labs LLC

View PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

Fresh Food Market: The fresh food market share is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%.

Gluten-free Food Market: Global gluten-free food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,492.88 million.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  7. Market Segmentation by Product
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Online Gambling Market in US is to grow by USD 41.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 888 Holdings plc, Ballys Corp. and Bet365 Group Ltd., and many more - Technavio

Online Gambling Market in US is to grow by USD 41.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 888 Holdings plc, Ballys Corp. and Bet365 Group Ltd., and many more - Technavio

The online gambling market in US is estimated to grow by USD 41.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.79%. The online gambling market ...
Online Education Market size to grow by USD 148.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 2U Inc., Alef Education Consultancy LLC and Ambow Education Holding Ltd., and many more - Technavio

Online Education Market size to grow by USD 148.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 2U Inc., Alef Education Consultancy LLC and Ambow Education Holding Ltd., and many more - Technavio

The online education market is estimated to grow by USD 148.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.49%. The online education market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Organic Food

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.