Organic Fresh Food Market size to increase by USD 102.74 billion between 2022 to 2027| Rising demand for health food products among the population drives market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organic Fresh Food Market size is expected to grow by USD 102.74 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.53%, during the forecast period. Rising demand for healthy food products among the global population is notably driving the organic fresh food market. However, factors such as the high price of organic fresh foods may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (fruits, vegetables, and meat), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Organic Fresh Food Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is expected to contribute substantial market share growth during the forecast period. The distribution of organic fresh food items, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and more, through traditional physical retail channels holds considerable importance within the organic fresh food market landscape. Conventional brick-and-mortar stores, farmer's markets, and specialty shops represent the primary means through which consumers can procure organic fresh food products.

Organic Fresh Food Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis

North America is expected to contribute 36% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In the US, supermarkets and retail outlets are set to expand significantly, driven by the growing organic fresh food market. Additionally, factors such as rising demand for new recipes, the emergence of fine dining establishments, new vendors, and product innovations will boost the organic fresh food market in North America during 2022 - 2027.

Organic Fresh Food Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Driver - Rising demand for healthy food products among the global population is notably driving the market growth.

Trends - Growing marketing activities is an emerging market trend.

Challenges - The high price of organic fresh foods is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Organic Fresh Food Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The organic fresh food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AUGA group AB

Danone SA

Dole plc

Eden Foods Inc.

Elworld Agro and Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Eversfield Organic

Gotham Greens Holdings LLC

Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

Lundberg Family Farms

Newmans Own Inc.

Organic and Quality Foods Pty Ltd.

ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd.

Organic Valley

Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd.

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd.

Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd.

Taylor Fresh Foods Inc.

United Natural Foods Inc.

Farm Fresh Organics

The Green Labs LLC

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

