Organic Gardening Brand Back to the Roots Launches Its Fan Favorite Soils in Select The Home Depot Stores Throughout Austin, Dallas, and Houston

DALLAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing today, organic gardening company Back to the Roots has launched its Texas-made Organic Potting Mix, Garden Soil, and Raised Bed Mix in select The Home Depot stores throughout the Austin, Dallas, and Houston markets. About an hour outside of Houston, Back to the Roots has been cultivating its 100% organic, peat free soil to package into its first of its kind, 100% post-consumer recycled bags .

Back to the Roots' soil is 100% peat-free, created instead by upcycling local, high quality green waste, like plant trimmings, into the base for its premium soils.

With a variety of native soil offerings from Back to the Roots now available throughout stores in the Texas market, including The Home Depot, Walmart, Tractor Supply, and Target, Texans are able to garden in a more sustainable way no matter their need.

"Texas is a massive market for Back to the Roots with really dedicated gardeners who are looking for organic and sustainable options" says Co-Founder & Co-CEO Alejandro Velez. "Now that I call Dallas home, I have witnessed first hand how important high quality soil is to Texas gardeners, and I couldn't be more proud and excited to share our native soils with my fellow Texans! "

This year, Back to the Roots developed and launched the garden industry's 1st ever soil packaging made from 100% ISCC certified post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) for its best-selling Organic Potting Mix.

"For over a decade, Back to the Roots has been driving a new generation into the garden with our high quality, affordable, and easy-to-use organic gardening products," says Co-Founder & Co-CEO Nikhil Arora. "Now, with this launch, we're thrilled to be able to offer Texas gardeners a full solution to start the organic garden of their dreams - from our packet seeds to organic soils and more. We want to make it easy & fun for anyone to start growing — no green thumb needed."

Back to the Roots products for indoor and outdoor gardening are available online as well as in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide.

