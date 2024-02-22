Organic Growth Drives Weed Man Expansion

Current Franchisees Seek Territory Expansion and Buyouts After Seeing Major Success

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weed Man has truly lived up to its reputation as the fastest growing lawn care company in North America, announcing record-breaking expansion over the past year with 13% percent net system sales growth. This growth consists of 15 expansions into new territories and 12 acquisitions.

The expansion deals – from existing franchisees looking to expand their business after seeing record success in their established territories – will bring an additional 51 Weed Man territories to Connecticut, Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan, California, New Jersey, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.

"We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm of our current – and new – franchisees as we continue to grow the Weed Man footprint," said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. "Throughout the last year, we saw a lot of forward momentum which included an updated franchisee contract that will allow us to continue the development of our tools that lead to our franchisee's success."

For over 50 years, Weed Man has been dedicated to creating greener and healthier lawns. A healthy, well-maintained lawn generates oxygen, removes carbon dioxide, reduces noise and temperatures, filters out ground water pollutants, and increases property values.

"Over the past 19 years as a Weed Man franchise owner, I've witnessed the incredible growth of the brand as well as personal financial success," said Andy Kurth, CEO of Epic 3, Inc., owning and operating 22 Weed Man locations across 10 states. "I've seen their system work firsthand and look forward to continued growth throughout the coming years."

The success of Weed Man franchisees is built upon the twin pillars of training and support. Each owner is equipped by the franchisor with all aspects of business operations, including administration, technical, marketing, business planning, and budgeting. As an additional layer of local support, every Weed Man franchisee is supported by their experienced regional franchisor who serves as a personal consultant and mentor, providing experience, guidance, and encouragement.

Additionally, the brand was ranked number 1 on the list of Best Lawn Care Service Companies by Forbes. The Forbes ratings take into account factors like overall customer happiness, states serviced, number of services available, free cost estimate availability, work guarantees, licensing or accreditation, and awards. All ratings are determined solely by their editorial team.

