Organic Hemp Apothecary RE Botanicals Launches Relief Body Oil Roll-On with 200mg of CBD in Each Bottle

The 10ml size roll-on can easily fit in a pocket or purse with 200mg of CBD in a travel-friendly, use-anywhere format. Furthermore, the metallic roller-ball ensures a swift and simple application.

Paying homage to traditional hemp apothecaries, the brand uses a centuries-old alcohol extraction process using organic cane alcohol to create their full spectrum hemp oil. Furthermore, RE Botanicals products meet all the standards for Organic Certification by the USDA and all their products are 3rd party lab tested for heavy metals, solvents and pesticides, ensuring they are of the highest quality and purity.

"RE Botanicals is about more than creating a clean and effective product. We pride ourselves on using hemp grown in an organic and more regenerative manner which improves soil health. We believe healthy soil leads to healthy crops, which leads to healthy people and a healthy planet," says 20-year hemp industry veteran and environmental advocate John W. Roulac, the brand's founder and Chief Hemp Officer. "I recommend applying directly to any points of irritation or rolling onto the temples to best enjoy the healing aromatics of the essential oils."

Available for $29.99, RE Botanicals' Relief Body Oils are available in three essential oil blends at REBotanicals.com. For additional information on the brand and their collection of USDA certified-organic tinctures, capsules and topicals, please visit REBotanicals.com.

About RE Botanicals®:

RE Botanicals® is the Pure Organic Hemp Apothecary brand created by 20-year hemp and superfoods veteran John W. Roulac who was also the founder of Nutiva. RE Botanicals products are crafted with the highest quality, full-spectrum, organic hemp extract that taps into the human endocannabinoid system – the system that helps maintain the body's overall wellness and supports many physical processes. Curated with only the highest quality, plant-based hemp extracts with certified-organic MCT Coconut Oil. RE Botanicals offers organic classic, peppermint and pet tinctures. 1% of RE Botanicals sales are donated to promote regenerative agriculture. For more information please visit www.rebotanicals.com.

