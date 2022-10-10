Organic Honey Market size to grow by USD 532.95 Mn by 2026, Market Research Insights highlights the increasing usage of organic honey in skincare products as a Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Organic Honey Market will witness a YOY growth of 7.7% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Honey Market 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Global Organic Honey Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

Absolute Organic

Allied Natural Product

Apis India Limited

Barkman Honey LLC

Beechworth Honey

Beehive Farms Pvt Ltd.

Citadelle producers cooperative

Dabur India Ltd.

Dewars Honey

Fairfield Organics LLC

FEWSTERS FARM

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 36% of market growth. The main markets in Europe for organic honey are Germany, the UK, and France. Compared to the Middle East and Africa, this region's market will increase more quickly. Over the projection period, a number of product launches will support market expansion for organic honey in Europe.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Organic Honey Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment will significantly increase its market share of organic honey. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores are just a few examples of the different offline channel types. The two main offline distribution channels for organic goods, including organic honey, are hypermarkets and supermarkets. This allows customers to select from a variety of organic honey flavors based on their preferences. These offline store-related variables will accelerate market expansion during the anticipated timeframe.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the factors fueling the growth of the organic honey market is the rising use of organic honey in beauty products. When used regularly, organic honey relieves dry skin, minimizes acne and scars, and gives the skin a healthy glow. In its health products like Immune Guard, Beauty Enhancer, and Vision Shield, for instance, Manuka Health uses organic honey as an active ingredient. Wedderspoon also sells wellness items made with Manuka honey, like Manuka Honey Gentle Facial Cleanser and Manuka Honey Hydrating Day Cream.

As a result, the market will experience growth during the projected period due to the rising use of organic honey as a significant ingredient in cosmetic and personal care products. However, factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

Organic Honey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $532.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Absolute Organic, Allied Natural Product, Apis India Limited, Barkman Honey LLC, Beechworth Honey, Beehive Farms Pvt Ltd., Citadelle producers cooperative, Dabur India Ltd., Dewars Honey, Fairfield Organics LLC, FEWSTERS FARM, HoneyTree Inc., Indigenous Honey, Madhava Ltd., Marico Limited, Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Nature Nates, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., UTTAMAYURVEDA, Wedderspoon Organic Inc., and Wholesome Sweeteners Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Citadelle producers cooperative

10.4 Dabur India Ltd.

10.5 Fairfield Organics LLC

10.6 Indigenous Honey

10.7 Madhava Ltd.

10.8 Marico Limited

10.9 Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Nature Nates

10.11 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

10.12 Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

