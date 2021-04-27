Organic, Inorganic Growth Fuel Significant Expansion of Carson Wealth Services in Chicago and Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark McCallum, CFP®, MBA, Managing Partner at Carson Wealth Chicago, established in 2019, today announced a significant expansion of services and resources across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Wealth Advisors Mark Anleitner, CFP®, and Gregory Worcester, CFP®, are joining Carson Wealth Chicago to expand on the services that McCallum and his existing team of financial advisors, who have made it their life's purpose to serve multigenerational families in the Greater Chicago Area.

Mark Anleitner , CFP® , founded 360° Wealth Advisor, headquartered in Valparaiso, Ind. , in 2018 after leaving JP Morgan Securities. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2003, across many channels including investments, lending, banking, and insurance. In announcing his affiliation, he said, "Our vision for 360° Wealth was for our clients to see us as the CFO of their family. Life is complicated enough; we feel that money doesn't have to be. Our clients know where they want to go, and we make it our purpose do everything we can to get them there." Since starting his practice, Mark and the 360° team have grown dramatically. "We are humbled and feel so fortunate by the trust given to us by our clients. My five-year goals for the business were eclipsed halfway through year three, which bumped up some important decisions we had to make for us and our clients." The decision became clear for Mark and team to affiliate with Carson Wealth Chicago. The partnership allows them to share resources, work as a team, bring on more advisors and make an even bigger impact on the communities they serve. Anleitner added, "In my view, only good things come when you surround yourself with talented, hard-working people. Our business will continue to propel into the future and our clients will benefit tremendously."

McCallum and his team of now eleven serve affluent families, business owners, executives and institutions, and currently manage more than $400 million in assets for families in 31 states. The addition of Anleitner's practice and Worcester's book of business has also spurred Carson Wealth Chicago to hire additional full-time positions.

McCallum and his fellow partners, including Anleitner, will maintain active majority ownership in the firm and share in the responsibility for all strategic business decisions and operations in the Chicago and Valparaiso offices.

"The success of Carson Wealth Chicago and Mark's fast-track, wholehearted dedication to building 360º Wealth Advisor for his clients over the past years sets the stage for impressive growth," said Ron Carson, Founder and CEO of Carson Group. "Having Mark on board as a business development leader and Gregory as the team's newest Wealth Advisor will accelerate regional growth and build on their reputation as some of the most trusted wealth management experts in the Midwest," he added.

Carson currently manages approximately $16 billion in assets and serves more than 36,000 families through its advisory network, including 26 Carson Wealth offices.

