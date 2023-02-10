Organic light-emitting diode market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global organic light-emitting diode market size is estimated to grow by USD 39,447.32 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market 2023-2027

Global organic light-emitting diode market - Five Forces

The global organic light-emitting diode market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global organic light-emitting diode market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global organic light-emitting diode market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (OLED display and OLED lighting), Type (Rigid and Flexible), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The OLED display segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The prominent LCD vendors are shifting toward OLED production due to the declining average selling price (ASP) of LCD panels, which results in low-profit margins. Low-cost fabs from China are one of the reasons for the fall in the ASP of LCD panels, as the market is witnessing an oversupply of LCD display panels compared to the market demand. Hence, vendors such as Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are shifting toward OLED display manufacturing due to higher profitability. Furthermore, there is an increased acceptance of OLED displays by end-users, which has encouraged display manufacturers to invest in OLED fabrication units. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global organic light-emitting diode market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global organic light-emitting diode market.

APAC is estimated to account for 60% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC has the highest concentration of consumer electronic device manufacturers. Most consumer electronic device manufacturing sites are located in South Korea , Taiwan , Japan , and China . Moreover, China is a leading hub for OLED/AMOLED display manufacturers because of the rising number of display device manufacturers in the country. This is mainly attributed to the availability of abundant resources and the availability of low-cost labor in the country. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Global organic light-emitting diode market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of patent-related activities by market vendors is notably driving market growth.

is notably driving market growth. A patent is a license that confers the right or title for a fixed period; therefore, obtaining a patent prevents any other person/s or company from making, using, or selling an invention.

Several firms are focusing on obtaining patents on OLED displays. These patents allow the firms to protect their IPR, thereby preventing competitors or new entrants from copying their ideas, inventions, technologies, and others.

Hence, the increase in the number of patent-related activities will accelerate the development and commercialization of OLED products. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing prevalence of OLED smart TVs is the primary trend in the market.

is the primary trend in the market. Smart TVs currently employ OLED technology, which delivers efficient and stunning lighting panels.

A smart TV is a digital television that is linked to the Internet. It is essentially a standard television set plus Internet and interactive Web 2.0 features.

Users may use this Web 2.0 feature to stream music and movies, as well as surf the internet and view images.

Smart TVs can deliver internet TV, over-the-top (OTT) content, on-demand streaming, online interactive media, and much more in addition to standard television features. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The emergence of quantum dot technology is the major challenge impeding market growth.

is the major challenge impeding market growth. Quantum dots are semiconductor nanocrystals with dimensions less than 10 nm. Presently, these are used in various applications such as displays, LED lighting, and solar cells.

In-display applications, quantum dots are used only to filter light from LEDs to backlight LCDs. High color purity, high efficiency, and low power consumption make them one of the most promising technologies for display applications.

The adoption of quantum dots technology is primarily witnessed in UHD TVs.

Several TV manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Haier, and Sony are developing quantum-dot-based 4K and 8K LCD TVs due to the higher cost benefits than OLED technology.

and LCD TVs due to the higher cost benefits than OLED technology. Thus, the emergence of quantum dot technology for manufacturing LCD TVs is a major threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this organic light-emitting diode market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic light-emitting diode market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the organic light-emitting diode market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic light-emitting diode market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic light-emitting diode market vendors

Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39,447.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Futaba Corp., Innolux Corp., Japan Display Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kopin Corp., Kyocera Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Lumiotec Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., OLEDWorks LLC, OSRAM GmbH, RiTdisplay Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Truly International Holdings Ltd., Universal Display Corp., and Visionox Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic light-emitting diode market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global organic light-emitting diode market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 OLED display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on OLED display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on OLED display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on OLED display - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on OLED display - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 OLED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on OLED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on OLED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on OLED lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on OLED lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Rigid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Rigid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Rigid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Rigid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Rigid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Flexible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Flexible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Flexible - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Flexible - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AU Optronics Corp.

Exhibit 108: AU Optronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: AU Optronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: AU Optronics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: AU Optronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: AU Optronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Futaba Corp.

Exhibit 117: Futaba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Futaba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Futaba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Futaba Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Innolux Corp.

Exhibit 121: Innolux Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Innolux Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Innolux Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Japan Display Inc.

Exhibit 124: Japan Display Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Japan Display Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Japan Display Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 127: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Kyocera Corp.

Exhibit 132: Kyocera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 136: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Lumiotec Inc.

Exhibit 141: Lumiotec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Lumiotec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Lumiotec Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 OSRAM GmbH

Exhibit 148: OSRAM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 150: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 157: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Universal Display Corp.

Exhibit 165: Universal Display Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Universal Display Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Universal Display Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

