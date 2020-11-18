Organic Liquid Soap Market Size Worth $117.5 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic liquid soaps market size is anticipated to reach USD 117.5 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. Demand for the product is driven by rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of soaps manufactured using synthetic ingredients. At a macro level, increasing product availability across all distribution channels continues to capture consumer interest worldwide.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of application, the household segment accounted for 61.8% share of the overall revenue in 2019

North America held the largest share of 31.5% in 2019 owing to the increasing popularity of liquid-based hygiene products among consumers

Product innovation emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Organic Liquid Soaps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/organic-liquid-soaps-market

Despite its organic halo, consumers prefer organic liquid soaps due to their beneficial properties, including anti-bacterial properties and soothing fragrances. These products are available in a wide variety of packaging options, such as glass/plastic bottles and spouted pouches. Prominent brands worldwide continue to opt for spouted pouches owing to its convenience of use. In the near term, brands are likely to employ sustainable packaging materials due to rising global concerns regarding the production and consumption of plastic-based packaging products.

Organic liquid soaps have been posing a significant threat to conventional bathing bars over the years. At a broad level, advancements in innovative dispenser systems are likely to create a healthy demand for the product in the foreseeable future. In addition, prominent industry players have been launching innovative products with customizable soap bases to attract a varied set of consumers. Such factors are expected to fuel the product demand in the near term.

North America emerged as the largest market for organic liquid soaps in 2019. This region is forecast to retain its pole position throughout the forecast timeframe, given the rising popularity of liquid-based hygiene products among an expanding consumer base. The U.S. is anticipated to remain the most prominent market within North America throughout the forecast period. The presence of stringent regulations regarding personal hygiene, most notably in the healthcare sector, is expected to strengthen the market position of North America in the foreseeable future.

The market is characterized by intense competitive rivalry, with both domestic and internationally-renowned players sharing the market space. In the coming years, market participants are likely to focus on offering customized products to their customers to remain competitive.

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic liquid soap market based on application, distribution channel, and region:

Organic Liquid Soap Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

Household



Commercial

Organic Liquid Soap Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online



Others

Organic Liquid Soap Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



The U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Organic Liquid Soap Market

Oregon Soap Company

Tropical Products

Vanguard Soap, LLC

SFIC

Botanie Natural Soap, Inc.

Penns Hill Organic Soap Company

Lunaroma Inc.

Soap Solutions

Country Rose Soap Company Ltd.

Mountain Rose Herbs

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.