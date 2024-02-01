Organic Peroxide Market Forecast Report to 2028: Rising Demand for Ketone Peroxide and Growing Use of Benzoyl Peroxide

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Peroxide Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organic peroxide market is set for considerable expansion, driven by robust demand across various industry sectors. An increase in the application of organic peroxides in the rubber and plastics industries is propelling market growth. Specialized chemicals such as organic peroxides are integral to manufacturing processes, contributing unique characteristics leveraged in several end-user applications including coatings and adhesives, detergents, cosmetics, and more.

Among the types of organic peroxides, diacyl peroxide leads the market growth due to its critical role as a free radical activator in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and vinyl monomers. Its utility in producing large quantities of plastics and polymeric materials is a key factor in its prominence in the market.

Furthermore, the demand for ketone peroxide is ascending, particularly in the production of coatings and adhesives. The advantages of organic peroxides as curing agents for coatings are significant, facilitating the synthesis of coating resins and allowing for greater control of molecular weight and viscosity during production.

In the field of healthcare and personal care, benzoyl peroxide has established a strong market position, given its multifaceted properties that make it beneficial for treating acne, hair bleaching, and teeth whitening applications. The rising demand for coatings and adhesives has also been beneficial for the market, enhancing production in the automotive industry where organic peroxides are used in various components.

High demand for polymer production is another growth catalyst. Increased production of polymers necessitates the use of organic peroxides for polymerization processes, intensifying market demand. Concurrently, the burgeoning packaging industry is fostering demand for packaging films across a spectrum of product categories, further expanding the organic peroxide market footprint.

The Asia Pacific region, marked by its emphasis on consumer goods manufacturing, particularly from China and India, is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The expansion of the construction industry is also providing a boost to the regional market by escalating the need for paints and coatings.

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges with regard to the storage, transportation, and handling of organic peroxides, given their highly corrosive and oxidizing nature. The emphasis on safety protocols and adherence to regulations by NFPA, Transport Canada, and the US DOT is crucial to mitigating these concerns.

Recent developments in the market include strategic capacity expansions and partnerships aimed at meeting the growing demand for organic peroxides:

Nouryon plans to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity for organic peroxides in Ningbo, China .

plans to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity for organic peroxides in . Weber & Schaer GmbH & Co. KG is now distributing ARKEMA's Luperox® and ReHc® organic peroxide products across several European nations.

is now distributing ARKEMA's Luperox® and ReHc® organic peroxide products across several European nations. United Initiators has completed a new TBHP-TBA plant in Huaibei, Anhui Province , China , stepping into the production of organic peroxides for downstream use.

The market report segments the organic peroxide market analytically to provide a detailed perspective on market dynamics:

By Type (including Diacyl Peroxides, Ketone Peroxides, Percarbonates, and others)

By Application (such as Polymers and Rubber, Coatings and Adhesives, and more)

By Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and other regions)

As industries continue to leverage the characteristics of organic peroxides to enhance production processes and product features, the market for organic peroxides is expected to flourish, heralding a period of robust growth and innovation.

The comprehensive new market report providing forecasts from 2023 to 2028 is a vital resource for stakeholders across the industry to understand the market trajectories and emerging opportunities.

Report Segmentation:

By Type

Diacyl Peroxides

Ketone Peroxides

Percarbonates

Benzoyl Peroxide

Dialkyl Peroxides

Hydro-Peroxides

Peroxyesters

Others

By Application

Polymers and Rubber

Coatings and Adhesives

Paper and Textile

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Others

Companies Profiled

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

United Initiators

Pergan

NOF Corporation

Novichem

Chinasun Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd

MPI Chemie B.V.

Akpa Kimya Ambalaj Sanayi Ticaret Ltd.

Vanderbilts Chemicals LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7qbb0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets