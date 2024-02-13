Organic Peroxide Market worth $2.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Organic Peroxide Market by Type (Diacyl, Ketone, Percarbonate, Dialkyl, Hydroperoxides, Peroxyketal, Peroxyester), Application (Chemicals & Plastics, Coatings, Adhesives & Elastomers, Paper & Textiles, Detergents), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The organic peroxide market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by its increasing applications in key industries like plastics, rubber, personal care, and coatings. The escalating demand for polymerization reactions in the manufacturing of plastics and rubber products is a significant driver of this expansion. However, a notable challenge faced by the market is the inherent reactivity of organic peroxides, necessitating strict safety measures in handling and storage. An opportunity for further market development lies in the pursuit of safer and more stable formulations that can mitigate these safety concerns. This could not only address the existing challenges but also pave the way for broader applications across diverse industries. Additionally, the use of organic peroxides in the coatings industry is emerging as another driver, contributing to the market's growth trajectory by enhancing material properties in this sector.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Organic Peroxide Market"

213 – Tables

42 – Figures

237 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227517989

The diacyl peroxide segment dominated the organic peroxide market in 2022.

The diacyl peroxide segment, particularly exemplified by benzoyl peroxide, stands out as the largest segment in the organic peroxide market due to its widespread use and diverse applications. Benzoyl peroxide, a prominent member of the diacyl peroxide category, plays a crucial role as a radical initiator in polymerization processes, making it indispensable in the production of plastics and rubber. Its versatility extends beyond the realm of chemicals and plastics, finding application in pharmaceuticals and skincare products as an effective agent against acne. The broad range of applications and the reliability of benzoyl peroxide contribute significantly to the dominance of diacyl peroxides in the organic peroxide market. The compound's ability to initiate and catalyse reactions across various industries underscores its importance, making it a cornerstone in the landscape of organic peroxides.

The application segment of chemicals and plastics is poised to register the highest growth rate in the organic peroxide market in the forecast period.

The application segment of chemicals and plastics is poised to register the highest growth in the organic peroxide market owing to several key factors. The escalating demand for polymerization reactions, a critical process in the production of plastics, is a primary driver propelling this segment's growth. As industries continue to expand, particularly in the plastics and chemicals sectors, organic peroxides play a pivotal role as initiators and catalysts in polymer synthesis. The versatility of organic peroxides in enhancing the properties of polymers, such as durability and strength, further contributes to their widespread adoption in these applications. With increasing industrialization and a growing emphasis on advanced materials, the chemicals and plastics segment emerge as a key driver, underscoring its potential for the highest growth within the organic peroxide market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227517989

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in the organic peroxide market.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region stands as the largest and most significant market for organic peroxides, with China playing a central role in this dominance. Several factors contribute to the region's prominence, and foremost among them is China's substantial presence in the organic peroxide market. As a global manufacturing powerhouse, China has a robust demand for organic peroxides, driven by its extensive chemical, plastics, and rubber industries. Asia Pacific region 's burgeoning construction, automotive, and electronics sectors further contribute to the escalating need for these compounds in polymerization reactions and other critical processes.

Key Players

Arkema SA (France), NOF Corporation (Japan), Nouryon Chemical Holding B.V. (Netherlands), United Initiators GmbH (Germany), and PERGAN GmbH (Germany), amongst others, are the key players operating in the organic peroxide market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the organic peroxide market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hydrogen Peroxide Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/organic-peroxides-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/organic-peroxides.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets