Organic pet food market size to grow by USD 3,111.11 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic pet food market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,111.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of over 4.43%.- Request a sample report

Global organic pet food market – Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Vendor Offerings -

Avian Organics: The company offers organic pet foods such as organic alfalfa, almonds, apple chips, banana chips, calendula, coconuts, and carrots.

Better Choice Company Inc.: The company offers different varieties of organic pet food under the brand Halo.

BiOpet Pet Care Pty Ltd.: The company offers organic pet foods under various brands such as BioPet Bio organic Dog bones, and BioPet organic adult dog food.

BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC: The company offers organic pet foods under various brands such as Blackwood, Adirondack, and By Nature.

The company offers organic pet foods under various brands such as Blackwood, , and By Nature. For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!



Vendor Landscape - The global organic pet food market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer organic pet food in the market are Avian Organics, Better Choice Company Inc., BiOpet Pet Care Pty Ltd., BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC, Castor and Pollux Natural Petworks, Darwins Natural Pet Products, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Grandma Lucys LLC, Harrisons Bird Foods, Hydrite Chemical Co., Native Pet, Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Organic Paws, PPN Ltd. Partnership, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Raw Paw Pet Inc., Tender and True Pet Nutrition, and Yarrah Organic Petfood BV and others.

Vendors are investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of production plants and the acquisition of local companies, to increase their productivity and strengthen their market positions. Additionally, consumers across the world have become conscious of the quality of consumable products. Thus, the competition in the global organic pet food market is likely to shift from pricing to quality and brand reputation. Hence, it is difficult for new market players to enter the global organic pet food market. Thus the global organic pet food market is expected to witness competition during the forecast period.

Global organic pet food market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global organic pet food market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (Dry organic food and Wet organic food), and distribution channel (Pet-specialty stores, Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, and Others).

The dry organic food segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demand for dry organic food is more compared to wet pet food owing to benefits such as convenience. The measured portions of dry food can be left out all day for a pet to eat at its own pace without worry of spoilage. Also, dry pet food facilitates the maintenance of oral hygiene in pets. These advantages make the dry organic food segment preferable and will facilitate market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global organic pet food market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global organic pet food market.

North America is expected to have 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The organic pet market is expected to grow in North America during the forecast period, driven by the large interest in pet ownership in countries such as US, Canada , and Mexico . For instance, the number of US households that own a dog as a pet increased from 43.3 million in 2012 to 90.5 million in 2022. The increasing pet ownership is expected to raise the demand for pet food, which will, in turn, drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global organic pet food market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The health benefits of organic pet food are notably driving the market growth. The health benefits associated with organic pet food are expected to drive the demand for organic pet food during the forecast period. The major health benefits of organic pet food include weight control, reduced allergies and skin irritations, reduced digestion disorders, an increase in physical vitality, and higher life expectancy. Organic pet food contains more nutrition and lacks bulk fillers. Thus, organic pet food aids in weight control in pets. These health benefits associated with organic ingredients will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Business strategies adopted by the vendors are one of the primary growth factors in the global organic pet food market. Mergers and acquisitions add value to the combined entity, open new markets for both entities, and are a cost-effective way to expand the business of the organization, and create multiple growth opportunities. Vendors are also participating in several trade shows and pet food festivals to increase the presence of their products among distributors and retailers. Participation in trade shows enables vendors to interact with distributors and pet store vendors and expand their presence in the market. Such strategies from key vendors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Marketing ploys regarding organic pet food labeling are the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Pet food offerings are changing at a rapid rate, depending on the latest trends. Thus, new formulations like grain-free and USDA-certified organic offerings are constantly increasing to meet demand. Players often use deceptive labeling to disguise their non-organic formulas when marketing both. However, many pet food brands labeled natural and USDA Organic contain carrageenan (an ingredient) that causes gastrointestinal inflammation, intestinal lesions, ulcerations, and malignant tumors. This will challenge the market growth.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this organic pet food market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic pet food market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the organic pet food market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic pet food market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic pet food market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Organic Pet Food Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,111.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avian Organics, Better Choice Company Inc., BiOpet Pet Care Pty Ltd., BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC, Castor and Pollux Natural Petworks, Darwins Natural Pet Products, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Grandma Lucys LLC, Harrisons Bird Foods, Hydrite Chemical Co., Native Pet, Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Organic Paws, PPN Ltd. Partnership, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Raw Paw Pet Inc., Tender and True Pet Nutrition, and Yarrah Organic Petfood BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

