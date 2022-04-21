Organic Pigments Market size worth $ 11.04 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The organic pigments are eco-friendly and do not contain any harmful substances such as iron oxides, titanium dioxide, and cadmium in organic pigments is a major driver for the use of organic pigment.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Organic Pigments Market" By Type (Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, HPPs), By Application (Printing Inks, Paints and Coatings, Plastics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Organic Pigments Market size was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.04 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Organic Pigments Market Overview

The organic pigments are eco-friendly and do not contain any harmful substances such as iron oxides, titanium dioxide, and cadmium in organic pigments is one of the main drivers for the use of organic pigment. Furthermore, the increasing usage of the Organic Pigments Market in the packaging industry for increasing the aesthetics of packaging is fueling the market growth. However, the cost of organic pigments is high as compared to the inorganic compound that may affect the market growth. Growing demand in the paints and coatings industries and an increase in the demand from the textile industry are driving the market.

On the other side, higher production costs due to stringent environmental regulations and superior performance of inorganic pigments to organic pigments are hindering the growth of the Organic Pigments Market. Rapid urbanization and a rise in infrastructure spending may propel the market during the forecast period. An increase in demand for organic products due to changing customer preferences is driving the Organic Pigments Market. Organic pigments are mainly used in the food & beverages segment. It is anticipated to drive the demand for organic pigments during the given forecast period. The high cost of organic pigments is a restraint to the Global Organic Pigments Market.

Key Developments

In July 2021 , DCL purchased Sun Chemical's production facility in Goose Creek, South Carolina , USA. It can provide specialty pigment family members with the highest performance, especially high chromaticity, reliability, heat resistance, and transparency, for most applications that require high, such as the automotive, paints and coatings, and engineered plastics markets.

, DCL purchased Sun Chemical's production facility in , USA. It can provide specialty pigment family members with the highest performance, especially high chromaticity, reliability, heat resistance, and transparency, for most applications that require high, such as the automotive, paints and coatings, and engineered plastics markets. In June 2021 , Clariant has entered into an agreement with Heubach to sell its organic pigments business. Heubach and SK Capital with acquire the company by 2022, with Clariant owning 20% of the stock.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, BASF SE, Ferro Corporation, Dominion Colour Corporation, Toyocolor Co. Ltd, Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Neochem Industries.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Organic Pigments Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Organic Pigments Market, By Type

Azo Pigments



Phthalocyanine Pigments



HPPs



Others

Organic Pigments Market, By Application

Printing Inks



Paints and Coatings



Plastics



Others

Organic Pigments Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

