Organic Premium Tea Company Magic Hour Launches New Wanderlust Collection

Travel the World Through Tea with Magic Hour's Newest Line of Flavors from Exotic Regions

OJAI, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Hour – an everyday luxury brand of organic, hand-crafted premium teas - has launched its newest line, the Wanderlust Tea Collection. Artfully representing seasonal tastes and traditional herbs from around the globe, this line is aimed to take wellness seekers and foodies senses on a culinary tour of the world's most exotic locations through interpretations of regional cuisine blended with wellness botanicals. Now, tea drinkers can experience the world from the comfort of their home.

Each month this year, Magic Hour will release a new vibrant elixir from the founders' travels and sourcing from small farmers in various regions - from the storied jungles of Tulum to the intoxicating Amalfi Coast. These one-of-a-kind teas promote healing and support targeted areas of wellness.

"As founder and master tea blender at Magic Hour, I have been blessed to experience the magic of exploring the world's most storied locations to source our organic, regenerative botanicals and teas from small farmers. Through 25 years studying folkloric medicinal teas and deeply nourishing local cuisines, I am honored to share the culmination of our world's finest healing blends with the Wanderlust Collection," says Zhena Muzyka, CEO of Magic Hour. "I wanted to bottle these experiences, flavors, scents, and healing benefits to share with tea drinkers as we continue our mission to connect our world through tea ceremony."

Below is a sneak peek of the journeys that Magic Hour will offer this year:

January – Travel to Mexico with Tulum Horchata Chai

– Travel to with Tulum Horchata Chai February – Discover the City of Music with Romance in Ravello

– Discover the City of Music with Romance in March – Sip under the desert stars in Morocco with Moonlight in Marrakech

– Sip under the desert stars in with Moonlight in Marrakech April – Bask in Japan's Cherry Blossom Festivals with Queen of Kyoto

– Bask in Cherry Blossom Festivals with Queen of May – Heal & relax in the South of France's storied gardens with Perfumes of Provence

– Heal & relax in the South of storied gardens with Perfumes of Provence June – Sip the regional fruits & flowers of Italy with Queen of Amalfi

– Sip the regional fruits & flowers of with Queen of Amalfi July – Detox and fortify with a traditional Indonesian tonic with Bali Breakfast

– Detox and fortify with a traditional Indonesian tonic with Bali Breakfast August – Help save the elephants with Sri Lankan sunrise

– Help save the elephants with Sri Lankan sunrise September – Discover the power of mindfulness with Thai Temple Tea

– Discover the power of mindfulness with Thai Temple Tea October –Sip an herbal interpretation of Amaro with Tuscan Harvest

–Sip an herbal interpretation of Amaro with Tuscan Harvest November – Explore Turkish grown teas and herbs with Turkish Delight

– Explore Turkish grown teas and herbs with Turkish Delight December – Sip immune boosting island steeps with Christmas in the Caribbean

Each tea from the line includes a regional artisan tea towel, tasting notes regional art postcard with artwork and educational materials from each region. The line will be available in a variety of sizes including the Apothecary Jar $49.00 (60-75 cups), Luxe Pouch $33.00 (60-75 cups), Traveler Jar $17.00 (10-15 cups) and Sampler Pouch $13 (10-15 cups).

The first flavor, Tulum Horchata Chai, is now available on ClubMagicHour.com. For additional information about Magic Hour's newest Wanderlust Collection, visit ClubMagicHour.com.

About Magic Hour Tea

Magic Hour is a Tea & Transformation company with a mission to connect our world through tea ceremony. Their organic ceremonial teas are made with love in mystical Ojai, California by Zhena Muzyka. Their Vision is to create connection through the simple act of sharing tea. Their Ojai Flagship tea studio hosts Full Moon Tea Circles, Monthly Wisdom Teachings from our subscription box and houses a curated array of Biodynamic botanicals, handmade spiritual jewelry, laughter, joy and inspiration. To learn more, visit ClubMagicHour.com.

