Organic Real Dairy Coffee Creamers Gain Momentum in U.S. Retail as Brookside and Aurora Organic Dairy Support Consumer Demand for Authentic Taste

BOULDER, Colo., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. consumers continue to prioritize clean labels, organic credentials, and authentic taste, organic real dairy coffee creamers are emerging as a fast-growing segment within the retail grocery channel. Built on trusted ingredients like organic milk and cream, these products are meeting demand for coffee experiences that balance indulgence, transparency, and quality.

Brookside Flavors & Ingredients logo

Within the U.S. coffee creamer category—valued at more than $5 billion annually and growing at approximately 5–6% per year—real dairy creamers remain the foundation of the business. The real dairy segment itself is experiencing steady growth, with dairy milk dollar sales rising 3% YoY to $17.7 billion and unit sales holding steady at 4.8 billion [1], highlighting the segment's contribution to category expansion. Organic dairy creamers, in particular, are benefiting from the broader premiumization of the dairy case, as shoppers increasingly seek products that align with both taste expectations and personal values.

Fact Box: Real Dairy & Private-Label Growth

U.S. Dairy Milk Category: Dollar sales up 3% YoY to $17.7B; unit sales steady at 4.8B [1].

Private-Label Growth: Private-label grocery sales hit a record $282.8 billion in 2025. That marked a roughly $9 billion increase over 2024, with store brands growing about three times faster than national brands [2].

Shift to Store Brands: Private-label volume rose 434M units to a record 68.7B units; national brand unit sales declined 0.6% [2].

Refrigerated White Milk: The top seller remains private label, whose dollar sales lifted by 1% YoY to $9.7 billion [1].

Consumer Trends: Shoppers increasingly seek value, transparency, and organic credentials in dairy, driving premiumization in retail.

Retailers are leading with private-label offerings before national brands, reflecting the broader trend of store brands growing about three times faster than national brands, with private-label dairy sales reaching $9.7 billion in 2025 [1].

Organic Dairy Meets Coffee Culture

Organic dairy continues to resonate strongly with U.S. grocery shoppers, supported by perceptions of quality, animal welfare, and environmental stewardship. When paired with coffee—a daily ritual for most American households—organic dairy creamers deliver a compelling proposition: familiar ingredients, rich mouthfeel, and elevated flavor experiences without compromise.

Retailers are responding by expanding shelf space for organic and premium dairy creamers, while brands are investing in flavor innovation to differentiate within a crowded category. From classic vanilla and caramel to café-inspired and seasonal offerings, flavor remains the key driver of trial and repeat purchase in organic real dairy creamers.

Brookside Flavors & Ingredients and Aurora Organic Dairy: Enabling Growth in Organic Dairy Creamers.

Delivering growth in organic dairy creamers begins with trusted ingredients and authentically crafted flavors. To support this growth, Brookside Flavors & Ingredients works alongside leading organic dairy suppliers such as Aurora Organic Dairy, combining their complementary strengths to help brands succeed in the U.S. retail market with consumer-preferred taste without compromising quality or trust.

Aurora Organic Dairy brings deep expertise in organic dairy farming, sourcing, and processing—providing a reliable foundation of high-quality organic milk and cream for retail and private-label customers nationwide. Brookside Flavors brings its expertise, broad portfolio of natural and certified organic flavors, and market insights to help brands turn ordinary organic dairy bases into extraordinary creamers that stand apart on shelf – and in the cup.

Looking Ahead

As organic continues to gain relevance across the U.S. dairy aisle, organic real dairy coffee creamers represent a durable growth opportunity for retailers and brands alike. With strong consumer trust in organic dairy and sustained demand for indulgent coffee experiences at home, the segment is well positioned for continued expansion.

Brookside Flavors & Ingredients is all–in on partnering from concept to commercialization —working with organic dairy providers such as Aurora Organic Dairy to bring forward the authentic taste, organic integrity, and innovative experiences that today's U.S. coffee drinkers are craving.

About Aurora Organic Dairy

Aurora Organic Dairy is a leading producer and processor of store-brand organic dairy products for U.S. retailers. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Aurora Organic Dairy's herd grazes on more than 17,000 acres of organic pasture across its Company-owned dairy farms in Colorado and Texas. It also operates organic dairy processing plants in Platteville, Colorado, and Columbia, Missouri. Through the purchase of organic feed, bedding and other commodities for its animals, the Company supports an estimated 75,000 acres of organic farmland operated by approximately 75 independent farmers. Organic agriculture, animal care and environmentally conscious production are the cornerstones of Aurora Organic Dairy's business. Each of its Company-owned farms are dual-certified organic by USDA National Organic Program accredited certifiers and Animal Welfare, Worker Care and Environmental certified by Validus, a leading independent auditor. Aurora Organic Dairy oversees organic standards from cow to carton. It monitors the entire product lifecycle, to promote quality from its farms to its processing facilities.

About Brookside Flavors & Ingredients:

Brookside Flavors & Ingredients LLC, founded by flavor industry professionals in 2015, headquartered in Addison, IL and with operations in Branchburg, NJ, is a premier provider of flavorings to food, beverage and nutraceutical customers. Brookside Flavors offers a broad range of natural and organic food flavoring products in both sweet and savory applications, including confections, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), baked goods, alternative proteins, soups, sauces, snacks and many others, and services customers selling into grocery, food service and other end markets. Brookside Flavors is committed to exceeding customer expectations at each step and acting as a key partner in its customers' success.

[1] Source: Dairy Foods, "Fairlife, Organic Valley Among Brands Leading Milk Sales Higher," February 6, 2026, https://www.dairyfoods.com/articles/98875-fairlife-organic-valley-among-brands-leading-milk-sales-higher



[2] Source: International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), "Dairy Market Drivers: Private Label Sales On the Rise; U.S. Milk Production Growth; and Super Bowl Spending in a Minute!," February 4, 2026, https://www.idfa.org/news/dairy-market-drivers-private-label-sales-on-the-rise-u-s-milk-production-growth-and-super-bowl-spending-in-a-minute

Media Contact:

Amy Tew

310-351-4332

[email protected]

SOURCE Aurora Organic Dairy