Organic Remedies' Medical Marijuana Dispensary Expands Into York, PA

CARLISLE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana company based in South Central Pennsylvania, celebrated the opening of its third dispensary at 1098 Haines Road, York, on Wed., Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m. Organic Remedies CEO Eric Hauser, along with local dignitaries and medical marijuana advocates, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the grand opening event, one of several special activities planned the week before the dispensary opens for business to patients.

"Today in York, we proudly mark a milestone for Organic Remedies as we ready to open our third location in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this thriving community," said Eric Hauser, CEO of Organic Remedies. "We're also looking forward to sharing our clinical expertise in medical marijuana therapies to help patients who are suffering with longstanding medical conditions and who have not been able to find relief through other therapies."

The week long celebration of the dispensary opening includes:

Tues., Oct. 15 , Organic Remedies hosted an open house for York County law enforcement and emergency officials, who toured the facility and learned more about the new business.

, Organic Remedies hosted an open house for law enforcement and emergency officials, who toured the facility and learned more about the new business. Thurs., Oct. 17 , the company is planning a "Meet the Growers" community event, where the general public can learn first-hand about the medical marijuana industry from many of the state's marijuana growers and processors.

, the company is planning a "Meet the Growers" community event, where the general public can learn first-hand about the medical marijuana industry from many of the state's marijuana growers and processors. Fri., Oct. 18 , an educational event is planned for York County healthcare providers.

, an educational event is planned for healthcare providers. Sat., Oct. 19 , the company is planning an Open House event for the general public, featuring tours of the new dispensary and a chance to meet the company's expert pharmacists and staff.

The Haines Road dispensary is one of three Organic Remedies dispensaries, with other locations at 4425 Valley Rd., Enola and 900 Wayne Ave., Chambersburg.

The York dispensary is expected to open for business and admit its first patients on Thur., Oct. 24. New patients can visit the company's website at www.organicremediespa.com to schedule their first pharmacist consultation which is recommended for all new patients. Patients must already have a valid Medical Marijuana card from the Pennsylvania Department of Health prior to entering the dispensary or receiving an initial consultation.

Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies provides safe, effective medical marijuana therapies to patients in South Central Pennsylvania. With three dispensaries, located in Enola, Chambersburg and York, Pa., Organic Remedies delivers a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient focused, collaborative and outcomes based. An expert team of healthcare professionals is dedicated to helping patients with longstanding serious medical conditions who have failed to find adequate relief through other therapies. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

