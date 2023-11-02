Organic Rice Flour Market size to increase by USD 156.61 million between 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organic Rice Flour Market size is expected to grow by USD 156.61 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of organic-based rice flour is notably driving the organic rice flour market. However, factors such as climatic changes hampering organic rice production may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Bakery and confectionery, Breakfast foods, Baby food, and Others), Type (Organic white rice flour, Organic brown rice flour, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Rice Flour Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Rice Flour Market 2024-2028

Organic Rice Flour Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis
The bakery and confectionery segment is expected for significant market share growth during the forecast period. Organic rice flour, being naturally gluten-free, serves as an excellent choice for individuals with gluten allergies or sensitivities. It's commonly employed as a coating for both fried and baked dishes, providing a crispy, golden texture. This versatile ingredient finds application in various culinary delights like tempura, fried chicken, and onion rings.

Organic Rice Flour Market 2024 – 2028: Geographical Market Analysis 

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to make a substantial 63% contribution to the global market's growth. The demand for organic rice flour is set to rise in APAC, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with organic products. Key rice-producing countries in the region include China, India, Australia, and Indonesia, making APAC the largest rice producer. Notably, organic rice production is on the rise, with new players entering the market with innovative organic rice products. Since organic rice serves as the primary raw material for organic rice flour, the increasing production of organic rice is expected to fuel the growth of the organic rice flour market in APAC during the forecast period.

Organic Rice Flour Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights 
The organic rice flour market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • Ardent Mills LLC
  • Aryan International
  • Associated British Foods Plc
  • Bay State Milling Co.
  • Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
  • Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd.
  • Clearspring Ltd.
  • Ingredion Inc.
  • Koda Farms Inc.
  • Kroner Starke GmbH
  • La Milanese
  • Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd.
  • Namaste Foods LLC
  • Real Organics
  • Rose Brand
  • Shree Bhagwati Flour and Foods Pvt. Ltd.
  • Terra Greens Organic
  • Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Whitworth Ltd.
  • Woodland Foods Ltd.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

