Organic Rice Flour Market size to increase by USD 156.61 million between 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organic Rice Flour Market size is expected to grow by USD 156.61 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of organic-based rice flour is notably driving the organic rice flour market. However, factors such as climatic changes hampering organic rice production may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Bakery and confectionery, Breakfast foods, Baby food, and Others), Type (Organic white rice flour, Organic brown rice flour, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Rice Flour Market 2024-2028

Organic Rice Flour Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis

The bakery and confectionery segment is expected for significant market share growth during the forecast period. Organic rice flour, being naturally gluten-free, serves as an excellent choice for individuals with gluten allergies or sensitivities. It's commonly employed as a coating for both fried and baked dishes, providing a crispy, golden texture. This versatile ingredient finds application in various culinary delights like tempura, fried chicken, and onion rings.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report

Organic Rice Flour Market 2024 – 2028: Geographical Market Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to make a substantial 63% contribution to the global market's growth. The demand for organic rice flour is set to rise in APAC, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with organic products. Key rice-producing countries in the region include China, India, Australia, and Indonesia, making APAC the largest rice producer. Notably, organic rice production is on the rise, with new players entering the market with innovative organic rice products. Since organic rice serves as the primary raw material for organic rice flour, the increasing production of organic rice is expected to fuel the growth of the organic rice flour market in APAC during the forecast period.

Organic Rice Flour Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights

The organic rice flour market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Ardent Mills LLC

Aryan International

Associated British Foods Plc

Bay State Milling Co.

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd.

Clearspring Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Koda Farms Inc.

Kroner Starke GmbH

La Milanese

Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd.

Namaste Foods LLC

Real Organics

Rose Brand

Shree Bhagwati Flour and Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Terra Greens Organic

Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd.

Whitworth Ltd.

Woodland Foods Ltd.

View PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

Organic Cereal Market: The Organic Cereal Market is poised to grow by USD 9.15 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period.

Organic Sugar Market: The organic sugar market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,062.16 million.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio