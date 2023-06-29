Organic Sanitary Napkins Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% from 2022 to 2027: Organic Menstrual Pads to be a leading segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic sanitary napkins market is estimated to grow by USD 1,033.14 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Organic menstrual pads and Organic pantyliners), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the organic menstrual pads segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. These menstrual pads are commonly used by women due to their accessibility and variety of designs, such as regular pads, maxi pads, thin pads, and ultra-thin pads. Furthermore, ease and suitability are the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global organic menstrual pads market. Also, one of the key factors driving the global organic sanitary napkins market growth is the availability of healthy alternatives to conventional sanitary napkins. Furthermore, materials such as plasticizers, synthetic fibers, cellulose gels, and other bleaching chemicals are used to manufacture sanitary napkins that have side effects. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market 2023-2027

Organic Sanitary Napkins Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Apropos, Azah Sanitary Pads, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Hannah Health One Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lady Anion, Naturalena Brands, Ontex BV, Rael Inc., Saathi Eco Innovations India Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., TOTM Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Organic menstrual pads and Organic pantyliners), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Organic sanitary napkins market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Apropos, Azah Sanitary Pads, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Hannah Health One Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lady Anion, Naturalena Brands, Ontex BV, Rael Inc., Saathi Eco Innovations India Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., TOTM Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Organic Sanitary Napkins Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The use of raw materials besides cotton, such as banana fiber and wood pulp, to manufacture organic sanitary napkins is an emerging market trend. Organic sanitary napkins are made from cotton and do not have any plastic but leakage and the comfort associated with organic sanitary napkins that are made from cotton could affect their adoption.

Furthermore, the use of such raw materials makes organic sanitary napkins similar in function to conventional sanitary napkins and helps to prevent environmental damage due to the negligible carbon footprint. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Brand loyalty toward conventional napkins challenges the growth of the organic sanitary napkins market during the forecast period. Consumers are willing to pay premiums for the brands that they trust, and a lack of availability and issues such as leakage and comfort is expected to limit the demand for organic sanitary napkins.

For instance, in India, leading brands such as Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson hold the highest share of the market, which indicates the preference for conventional sanitary napkin brands. Hence, such challenges drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The organic sanitary napkins market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Organic Sanitary Napkins Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic sanitary napkins market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the organic sanitary napkins market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic sanitary napkins market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic sanitary napkins market vendors

Menstrual Cups Market size is estimated to grow by USD 425.44 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.18% during the forecast period. This menstrual cups market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups), distribution channel (retail and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing number of product launches is the key factor driving the global menstrual cups market growth.

The sanitary napkins market size is expected to increase by USD 6.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sanitary napkins market segmentations by distribution channel (offline and online), product (menstrual pads and pantyliners), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing consumer interest in menstrual cups is another factor supporting the global sanitary napkins market share growth.

Organic Sanitary Napkins Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,033.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apropos, Azah Sanitary Pads, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Hannah Health One Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lady Anion, Naturalena Brands, Ontex BV, Rael Inc., Saathi Eco Innovations India Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., TOTM Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic sanitary napkins market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Organic menstrual pads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Organic pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Apropos

12.4 Azah Sanitary Pads

12.5 Corman SpA

12.6 COTTON HIGH TECH SL

12.7 Hannah Health One Inc.

12.8 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

12.9 Lady Anion

12.10 Naturalena Brands

12.11 Ontex BV

12.12 Rael Inc.

12.13 Saathi Eco Innovations India Pvt. Ltd.

12.14 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.15 TOTM Ltd.

12.16 Unicharm Corp.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

