Organic Seed Market to Hit $6.7 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The global organic seed market value is projected to cross USD 6.7 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising demand for organic ingredients from the food & beverage sector, coupled with stringent regulation pertaining to the use of chemicals including synthetic herbicides and pesticides, are anticipated to positively influence the market statistics.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing demand for organic certified food products in developed countries such as Canada, U.S., Germany, France, Italy, and Australia will further drive the market expansion over the forecast period.

The organic seed market from the oil seed segment accounted for more than USD 500 million in 2020. Oil seeds are used to extract edible oil used for human consumption and oil used in other applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Therefore, rapid growth in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industry across the globe boost the sale of organic oil seed products.

Some major findings of the organic seed market report include:

Growing demand for organic products, amid increasing dietary concerns and a change in consumer spending patterns, has led to a significant increase in the production of organic crops across the globe.

Concerns regarding chemicals and genetically modified seeds have played a major part in shifting consumer preference towards organic food consumption.

Governments and agricultural agencies have taken multiple initiatives that include favourable policies and tax incentives to encourage organic farming.

The crop seed product segment is projected to witness over a 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, owing to rising consumer awareness about health benefits of crops and higher product availability in Japan , India , China , and Indonesia .

, , , and . Wheat crop seeds segment is projected to reach USD 200 million by 2027 owing to increased consumption of organic wheat to produce wide range of organic certified products such as pasta, flour, macaroni, noodles, and spaghetti.

by 2027 owing to increased consumption of organic wheat to produce wide range of organic certified products such as pasta, flour, macaroni, noodles, and spaghetti. North America's organic seed industry is anticipated to register over a 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, owing to significant shift of consumers towards healthy & sustainable lifestyle and rising concern related to impact of agriculture chemicals on the environment.

The organic seed market from the cooperatives distribution channel segment is anticipated to register over a 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. Seed-producing cooperatives provide support and training to the members to ensure that the seed is produced according to higher quality standards. Moreover, they also provide safety insurance and jointly hiring of advisers for building critical capacity and knowledge on seed quality and testing to develop new solutions. Thus, the farmer across the globe prefers buying organic seed through seed-producing cooperatives.

The Asia Pacific organic seed market is anticipated to witness over a 9% CAGR up to 2027. Factors such as increasing health awareness, rise in disposable income, and favourable government initiatives and regulatory norms to support organic farming should drive market size in the Asia Pacific.

