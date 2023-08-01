Organic shampoo market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% from 2022 to 2027|Growing popularity of natural ingredients drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic shampoo market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,134.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Organic shampoo market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Shampoo Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Amazon Beauty Inc., Amway Corp., Bentley Organic Ltd., Bio Veda Action Research Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., Giovanni Cosmetics Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., John Masters Organics Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, NATULIQUE Ltd., Onesta Hair Care LLC, Organic Harvest, Perse Beauty Inc., Real Purity Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Virgin Scent Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Amazon Beauty Inc., Amway Corp., Bentley Organic Ltd., Bio Veda Action Research Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., Giovanni Cosmetics Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., John Masters Organics Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, NATULIQUE Ltd., Onesta Hair Care LLC, Organic Harvest, Perse Beauty Inc., Real Purity Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Virgin Scent Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Liquid, Shampoo bars, and Dry shampoo), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the organic shampoo market, request a sample report

Organic shampoo market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Amazon Beauty Inc., Amway Corp., Bentley Organic Ltd., Bio Veda Action Research Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., Giovanni Cosmetics Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., John Masters Organics Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, NATULIQUE Ltd., Onesta Hair Care LLC, Organic Harvest, Perse Beauty Inc., Real Purity Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Virgin Scent Inc.

Organic shampoo market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The growing popularity of natural ingredients drives the organic shampoo market.

drives the organic shampoo market. Since consumers become more conscious about the products they use on their bodies and are aware of the impact these products have on the environment, there has been a growing demand for natural and organic shampoo products.

There has been an increase in demand for natural and organic shampoo products, which leads to a rise in the number of brands offering these types of products.

Hence, such factors drive the growth of the organic shampoo market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The rising online penetration is an emerging organic shampoo market trend.

is an emerging organic shampoo market trend. More consumers become increasingly aware of the harmful chemicals such as thickeners, conditioning agents, preservatives, and modifiers in traditional shampoos. This leads to an increase in the popularity of organic shampoos in recent years.

Also, there was an increasing trend of online shopping as people avoid crowded places and shop from online platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the online platform offers convenience, accessibility, and affordability to its consumers.

Hence, such trends boost the growth of the organic shampoo market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

The high cost associated with organic shampoo challenges the growth of the organic shampoo market.

challenges the growth of the organic shampoo market. The ingredients used in organic products are often more expensive to source and produce in comparison to synthetic ingredients such as thickeners, conditioning agents, preservatives, and modifiers used in conventional products.

This makes organic shampoos costlier than conventional shampoos. There is an increase in the overall price of organic shampoos, which results in consumers opting for low-cost alternatives which may limit the market penetration of organic shampoos.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The organic shampoo market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this organic shampoo market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic shampoo market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the organic shampoo market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic shampoo market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic shampoo market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The dry shampoo market size is expected to increase to USD 1.42 billion in 2026 from 2021, at a CAGR of 10.49%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers dry shampoo market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (regular dry shampoo and natural and organic dry shampoo), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The product innovation leading to product premiumization is notably driving the dry shampoo market growth.

The zero-waste shampoo market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 67.96 million. This zero-waste shampoo market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online channel and offline channel), product (zero waste-shampoo bars and zero waste-liquid shampoos), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The disadvantages associated with the consumption of plastics are driving market growth.

Organic shampoo market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,134.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon Beauty Inc., Amway Corp., Bentley Organic Ltd., Bio Veda Action Research Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., Giovanni Cosmetics Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., John Masters Organics Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, NATULIQUE Ltd., Onesta Hair Care LLC, Organic Harvest, Perse Beauty Inc., Real Purity Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Virgin Scent Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic shampoo market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global organic shampoo market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Shampoo bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Shampoo bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Shampoo bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Shampoo bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Shampoo bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Dry shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Dry shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amazon Beauty Inc.

Exhibit 115: Amazon Beauty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Amazon Beauty Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Amazon Beauty Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 118: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Bentley Organic Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Bentley Organic Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Bentley Organic Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Bentley Organic Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Exhibit 125: Bio Veda Action Research Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Bio Veda Action Research Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Bio Veda Action Research Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Colgate Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 128: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Giovanni Cosmetics Inc.

Exhibit 132: Giovanni Cosmetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Giovanni Cosmetics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Giovanni Cosmetics Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 139: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 144: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 145: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 146: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 147: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.12 Onesta Hair Care LLC

Exhibit 149: Onesta Hair Care LLC - Overview



Exhibit 150: Onesta Hair Care LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Onesta Hair Care LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Organic Harvest

Exhibit 152: Organic Harvest - Overview



Exhibit 153: Organic Harvest - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Organic Harvest - Key offerings

12.14 The Body Shop International Ltd.

Exhibit 155: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: The Body Shop International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Exhibit 158: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 161: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Virgin Scent Inc.

Exhibit 166: Virgin Scent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Virgin Scent Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Virgin Scent Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio