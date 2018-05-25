Organic Skin Care 2018: Global Industry Forecasts to 2024 - CAGR Expected to Grow at 10%

Global organic skin care market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 10% during forecast period 2017-2024.

The key factors driving the market growth are increasing consumer awareness regarding organic skincare products, growing e-commerce industry, increase in disposable income and expansion of distribution channels. High cost of organic skincare products and brief shelf life of organic products are market restraining factors. Developments in organic skincare products and improved standards of living are expected to provide novel market opportunities. However, availability of advanced beauty treatments and skin issues related to organic cosmetics are expected to challenge the market growth.

Geographically, global organic skin care market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. North America is the leading market region for global organic skin care market in terms of market revenue share. The key factor attributing the dominance of North America is increasing awareness regarding cosmetic and beauty among North American population. Also, increasing geriatric population in North America is more likely to adopt the organic skin care cosmetics. Also, there is surging demand for cost effective multi-functional organic products to solve skin care problems such as skin ageing, wrinkles, pimple and acne spots, etc.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market region during forecast period 2017-2024 owing surging demand for clean label products, rising consumer awareness regarding skin health, rising middle class income, improvement in standards of living in developing APAC countries such as Japan, India, China etc.

Global organic skin care market is influenced by presence of leading companies such as Aubrey Organic (U.S), Avon Products Inc. (U.S), Esse Organic Skincare (U.S), Kao Corporation (Japan) Shiseido (Japan), etc. Product launch, joint venture, merger and acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by key market players to gain competitive advantage.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, market is segmented into facial care, hair care, make-up, and body care. Facial care is the dominating type segment due to increased demand for chemical-free face creams such as anti-ageing cream, sun protection cream, skin brightening cream etc. to repair the skin and reduce wrinkles. Also, emerging trend of using skin and sun care products by men has fueled the adoption of facial care products.

Report further covers segments of gender which includes male and female. Female is the leading gender segment due to increasing number of working women that led to increased adoption of color cosmetics which has significantly increased its demand during 2015-2018.

On the basis of point of sale, market is segmented into exclusive retail stores, online channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets, beauty parlors and salons, and multi branded retail outlets. Supermarkets/hypermarkets is the leading point of sale segment as it is considered as a major channel for sales of organic and natural personal care products.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Organic Skin Care Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Market Challenges



4. Global Organic Skin Care Market By Type

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation



5. Global Organic Skin Care Market By Gender

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation



6. Global Organic Skin Care Market By Point Of Sale

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Strategies



8. Geographic Analysis

8.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

8.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

8.3. Opportunity Matrix

8.4. Global Organic Skin Care Market By Region 2015-2024



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Aubrey Organic (U.S.)

9.2. Avon Products Inc. (UK)

9.3. Beiersdorf (Germany)

9.4. Eminence Organic Skin Care (U.S)

9.5. Esse Organic Skincare (U.S.)

9.6. Jane Iredale Mineral Cosmetics (U.S.)

9.7. Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

9.8. Kao Corporation (Japan)

9.9. L'oreal (France)

9.10. Natura Cosmticos (Brazil)

9.11. Procter And Gamble (U.S)

9.12. Shiseido (Japan)

9.13. The Body Shop International Plc (UK)

9.14. The Clorox (U.S.)

9.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7h7v36/organic_skin_care?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-skin-care-2018-global-industry-forecasts-to-2024---cagr-expected-to-grow-at-10-300654926.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

