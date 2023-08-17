Organic Skincare Global Market Report 2023: A $16.1 Billion Market by 2027 - Key Players Redefine the Landscape of Organic Skincare, Focusing on Quality and Sustainability

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Skincare Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic skincare market grew from $9.83 billion in 2022 to $10.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The organic skincare market is expected to grow to $16.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The organic skin care market research report provides organic skin care market statistics, including organic skin care industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an organic skin care market share, detailed organic skin care market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic skincare industry. This organic skincare market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the organic skincare market. Major companies operating in the organic skin care products market are focused on developing new products to strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2022, Biologi, an Australia-based natural skincare and organic skincare brand, launched the first-ever anti-pollution serum that contains a wild-harvested extract called the BG Defense anti-pollution serum. Biology said that this new serum contains strawberry gum leaf as the main ingredient, which is a perfect protector against environmental triggers and aggressors.



The increasing prevalence of skin issues is expected to propel the growth of the organic skincare market going forward. Skin issues or diseases are conditions that affect the skin and may cause rashes, inflammation, itchiness, or other skin changes. Organic skin care products are helpful to minimise skin issues as they are natural products and are suitable for all types of skin.

For instance, in March 2022, according to one of the population-based survey of the general population aged 18 years or more in each of the 27 countries in UK, estimated that over 94 million Europeans suffer from uncomfortable skin sensations such as itchiness, burning, or dryness.

Fungal skin infections (8.9%), acne (5.4%), and atopic dermatitis or eczema (5.5%) were the most common conditions . Further, in April 2022, the American Journal of Managed Care, a US-based peer-reviewed journal, found that 43% of 40,000 patients had at least one skin condition or issue within the last 12 months. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of skin issues is driving the organic skincare market.



The organic skincare market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing skin care services such as nail care, hair care. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. The organic skincare market also includes sales of serums, moisturizers, exfoliators, body lotions, and eye creams, which are used in providing skincare services.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



North America will be the largest region in the organic skincare market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the organic skincare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the organic skincare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the organic skincare market are

Procter and Gamble

L'Oreal S.A

Avon Products Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Yves Rocher

Johnson & Johnson

The Hain Celestial Group Inc

Arbonne International LLC

Private Label

Shiseido Company Limited

True Botanicals Inc

Weleda

Burt's Bees

Natura & Co.

Purity Cosmetics Inc (100% Pure)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Organic Skincare Market Characteristics



3. Organic Skincare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Organic Skincare - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Organic Skincare Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Organic Skincare Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Organic Skincare Market



5. Organic Skincare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Organic Skincare Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Organic Skincare Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Organic Skincare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Organic Skincare Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Facial Care

Body Care

Other Types

6.2. Global Organic Skincare Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Male

Female

6.3. Global Organic Skincare Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/ Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

7. Organic Skincare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Organic Skincare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Organic Skincare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

