Organic Skincare Products Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.91 Bn growth -- Driven by benefits of organic skincare products

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the benefits of organic skincare products.

Organic skincare products are made of natural ingredients such as plant extracts and natural oils. These products effectively work on wrinkles, scars, stretch marks, and other skin problems. They also adhere to high standards of purity set by regulatory bodies in various countries. Such benefits are encouraging consumers to shift their preference from synthetic skincare products to organic skincare products. This is driving the growth of the market in focus.

"Innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization and rising product awareness, especially among millennials will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global organic skincare products market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors follow certain criticality of inputs, including R&D, technology, and brands, to compete in the market. They make significant investments in procuring high-quality raw materials and focus on product-related R&D to manufacture advanced organic skincare products. Vendors also focus on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

The global organic skincare products market witnessed medium labor deployment in 2021. Vendors differentiate themselves based on product quality and innovations. They also offer products with different features. The bargaining power of suppliers was moderate in 2021 due to the presence of several international, regional, local, and domestic suppliers of raw materials. This is expected to continue until the end of 2026 due to a minimal increase in the number of suppliers. Besides this, a key factor of market disruption is technological innovations. Organic growth also had a high impact on disruption due to continuous product innovations.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Product: Facial care, Body care, and Others

Geography: North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the product, the facial care segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increase in awareness about the importance of skincare among people across the world. Also, the launch of innovative products and the expansion of distribution channels are contributing to the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 35% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the rise in household income, the increase in demand for premium products, and advancements in products by leading vendors.

The organic skincare products market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the organic skincare products market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the organic skincare products market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the organic skincare products market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the organic skincare products market?

Organic Skincare Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., Herbivore Botanicals, Johnson and Johnson, Kose Corp., Laverana Digital GmbH and Co. KG, LOreal SA, Lush Retail Ltd., MAV Beauty Brands Inc., Milk Makeup, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Natura and CO Holding S.A., Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., True Botanicals Inc., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Facial care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Body care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

10.4 Johnson and Johnson

10.5 LOreal SA

10.6 Natura and CO Holding S.A.

10.7 Shiseido Co. Ltd

10.8 The Clorox Co.

10.9 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

10.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

10.11 True Botanicals Inc.

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Includes shaving and grooming products such as conditioners, skin soothers, pre- and post-shave moisturizers, shavers, and trimmers

Baby and child personal care: Includes baby cleansers, baby soaps, baby shampoos, baby face and body care creams, oils, and lotions, baby massage oils, baby powders, sun screeners, and cold protectants

