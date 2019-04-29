Organic Snacks Market to Reach $24.03 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 13.6% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, 'Organic Snacks Market by Product Type (Nutrition Bars, Candy Bars, Salty Snacks, Nuts, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and E - commerce), and Generation (Millennial (18 - 34), Generation X (34 - 50), and Baby Boomers (51 - 69)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025.'

The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the global organic snacks market generated $8.78 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $24.03 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as increasing awareness about health among consumers, development in the retail structure, and increasing demand for convenience food drive the market growth. However, high cost of production restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, increasing willingness of consumers on buying premium and environment friendly products create new opportunities for growth of the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5243

Salty snacks segment to lead in terms of revenue through 2025

Among product types, the salty snacks segment was the largest in 2017, capturing nearly two-fifths of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2025. The market for salty snacks is driven by increasing consumption of convenient food items and easy availability of such products all over the world. However, the candy bars segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is because organic candy bars have no additives and are healthier alternative to the regular candy bars.

Retail stores segment to be dominant through 2025

Among distribution channels, the retail stores segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would retain its dominance through 2025. The option of having choice combined with improving retail infrastructure all around the world supplements the growth of the retail store segment in the organic snacks market. However, the e-commerce segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the online platform offering ease of accessibility to its customer.

Baby boomers segment to achieve the fastest growth through 2025

Based on generation, the baby boomers (51-69) segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. However, the millennial (18-34) segment would grow dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2025.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5243

North America to maintain revenue lead through 2025

Among regions, the market in North America was the largest in 2017, grabbing 61.6% of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. This is due to increasing consumption of convenience foods such as snacks and rising concerns about health and fitness in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific would achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Key players of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Pure Organic, PRANA, Made in Nature, Kadac Pty Ltd, Navitas Naturals, Hormel Foods, Hain Celestial, Conagra Brands, General Mills, and Woodstock Farms Manufacturing. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Organic Food and Beverages Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Organic Baby Food Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research