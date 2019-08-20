Organic Snacks Market to Reach a Market Size of $23.7 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Organic Snacks Market, published by KBV research, The Global Organic Snacks Market size is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 14.09% CAGR during the forecast period. Organic snacks are the organically produced snacks with organic ingredients which do not contain pesticides, man-made additives, fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMO). The rising disposable income and increasing spending capacity of people within the emerging economies are boosting the organic snacks market at a global level.

The Salty Snacks market dominated the Global Organic Snacks Market by Product Type in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.6 % during the forecast period. The Candy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% during (2019 - 2025).

The North America market dominated the Global Super Market/ Hyper Market by Region in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.9% during (2019 - 2025). The Asia Pacific region has also been estimated to record a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Thus the expansion of organic snack food businesses in the retail industry, effective distribution, and creative marketing strategies are the essential factors driving the growth of organic snacks in the geographical segment.

The Millennial market dominated the Global Organic Snacks Market by Age Group in 2018, and growing at a CAGR of 14.5 % during the forecast period. The Generation X market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2019 - 2025). The rising awareness for health among consumers, retail structure developments and optimizations, along with an increasing demand for convenience food is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of SunOpta, Inc., YummyEarth, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Navitas Organics, Hormel Foods Corporation, Campbell Soup Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Kewpie Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and United Natural Foods, Inc.

Global Organic Snacks Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Nutrition Bars

Candy

Salty Snacks

Nuts

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Super Market/ Hyper Market

Online

By Age Group

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

SunOpta, Inc.

YummyEarth, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Navitas Organics

Hormel Foods Corporation

Campbell Soup Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kewpie Corporation

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

United Natural Foods, Inc.

