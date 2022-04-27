Organic Soap Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Unilever Group & The Body Shop | Technavio

Apr 27, 2022, 05:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organic Soap Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The organic soap market value is set to grow by USD 260.23 million from 2019 to 2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for organic soap in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high purchasing power of consumers and a strong focus on skincare will facilitate the organic soap market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing adoption of organic BPC products will drive the growth of the organic soap market. However, the shorter shelf life of organic soaps than synthetic soaps will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The organic soap market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Product/Service Segments, Key offerings & Key Customers. The organic soap market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group.
Few companies with key offerings
- Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd. - Key products offered by the company include Luxury Sugar Soap Neem Basil & Honey and Luxury Sugar Soap Sandalwood & Turmeric.
- Laverana GmbH - Key products offered by the company include Refill Pouch Lime Care Hand Wash and Basis Sensitiv Care Soap.
- Osmia Organics LLC - Key products offered by the company include Black Clay Facial Soap and Coffee Mint Soap.
- Pangea Naturals Inc. -
- The Body Shop International Ltd. - Key products offered by the company include Wild Argan Oil Soap and Fuji Green Tea Exfoliating Soap.
- Unilever Group. - Key products offered by the company include Abyssinian Oil & Chia Seed Bar Soap and Raw Shea Butter Face & Body Bar Soap.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the organic soap market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified as organic bar soap and organic liquid soap.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
|
Organic Soap Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 260.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.27
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Product/Service Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
