Organic Soap Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Unilever Group & The Body Shop | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing adoption of organic BPC products will drive the growth of the organic soap market. However, the shorter shelf life of organic soaps than synthetic soaps will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The organic soap market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Product/Service Segments, Key offerings & Key Customers. The organic soap market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group.

Few companies with key offerings

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd. - Key products offered by the company include Luxury Sugar Soap Neem Basil & Honey and Luxury Sugar Soap Sandalwood & Turmeric.

Laverana GmbH - Key products offered by the company include Refill Pouch Lime Care Hand Wash and Basis Sensitiv Care Soap.

Osmia Organics LLC - Key products offered by the company include Black Clay Facial Soap and Coffee Mint Soap.

Pangea Naturals Inc. -

The Body Shop International Ltd. - Key products offered by the company include Wild Argan Oil Soap and Fuji Green Tea Exfoliating Soap.

Unilever Group. - Key products offered by the company include Abyssinian Oil & Chia Seed Bar Soap and Raw Shea Butter Face & Body Bar Soap.

Key products offered by the company include Abyssinian Oil & Chia Seed Bar Soap and Raw Shea Butter Face & Body Bar Soap.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the organic soap market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified as organic bar soap and organic liquid soap.

the market is classified as organic bar soap and organic liquid soap. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

Organic Soap Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 260.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Product/Service Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Organic bar soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic liquid soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps

EO Products

Laverana GmbH & Co. KG

L'Occitane International SA

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Ltd.

Osmia Organics LLC

Pangea Naturals Inc.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio