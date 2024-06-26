Organic Soap Market size is set to grow by USD 177.2 million from 2024-2028, Benefits of organic skincare products to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic soap market size is estimated to grow by USD 177.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.05% during the forecast period. Benefits of organic skincare products is driving market growth, with a trend towards improvements in labeling and packaging of organic soaps. However, shorter shelf life of organic soaps than synthetic soaps poses a challenge. Key market players include Anuspa Heritage Pvt Ltd., Beach Organics Skin Care, Botanie Natural Soap Inc, Dr. Bronners Magic Soaps, EO Products, Erbaviva LLC, Khadi Natural, Loccitane International SA, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Neals Yard Ltd., Osmia Organics, Pangea Organics Inc., Trulys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global organic soap market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets and hypermarkets, and General stores), Product (Organic bar soap and Organic liquid soap), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Anuspa Heritage Pvt Ltd., Beach Organics Skin Care, Botanie Natural Soap Inc, Dr. Bronners Magic Soaps, EO Products, Erbaviva LLC, Khadi Natural, Loccitane International SA, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Neals Yard Ltd., Osmia Organics, Pangea Organics Inc., Trulys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global organic soap market is witnessing a significant trend towards improved packaging and labeling. Stricter regulations and rising consumer awareness necessitate clear ingredient information and usage instructions. FDA and FP&L Act mandate labeling on both interior and exterior of containers. Descriptive names, net quantity, and certifications like paraben-free, biodegradable, and fair-trade are used to attract consumers. Vendors offer organic soaps in various formats, driving demand for digital graphics and labels. Examples include Dr. Bronner's Almond Pure-Castile Soaps, Forest Essentials' Clear Sugar Soaps, and SheaMoisture Soaps.

The Organic Soap market is experiencing significant growth with increasing consumer preference for natural and eco-friendly personal care products. Key ingredients like essential oils, shea butter, and goat milk are in high demand. Sustainability and ethical production are trends driving the sector. Consumers seek long-lasting, effective, and affordable organic soaps. Producers focus on innovation, using probiotic and plant-based formulas. The market is competitive, with many players offering various scents and packaging options. Consumers also look for certifications like USDA Organic and Leaping Bunny to ensure authenticity. Overall, the Organic Soap market is thriving, with strong consumer interest and continuous innovation.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Organic soaps face a significant challenge in the market due to their shorter shelf life compared to inorganic soaps. This issue arises from the use of natural ingredients, such as tea tree oil, rosemary, lavender, shea butter, and aloe vera, which cannot be preserved for extended periods. Consequently, organic soaps have a shelf life of only 12-18 months, while synthetic soaps last over three years. This limitation may hinder the growth of the organic soap market during the forecast period.

The Organic Soap Market faces several challenges in the industry. Consumers demand high-quality, natural ingredients, which can be difficult to source and produce in large quantities. Costs for organic raw materials are often higher than conventional alternatives. Regarding production, maintaining consistent product quality and meeting demand can be challenging due to the natural variability of organic ingredients. Additionally, regulations and certifications for organic products can add complexity and cost to the supply chain. Producers must balance these challenges with consumer expectations for affordable, effective, and eco-friendly products. Competition from synthetic soap manufacturers also poses a significant threat to the organic soap market.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This organic soap market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Online

1.2 Supermarkets and hypermarkets

1.3 General stores Product 2.1 Organic bar soap

2.2 Organic liquid soap Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Online- The Organic Soap Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for natural personal care products. Businesses are responding by producing organic soaps using natural ingredients, adhering to organic farming practices, and following ethical manufacturing processes. This market segment caters to health-conscious individuals and those seeking to minimize their exposure to synthetic chemicals. Organic soaps are sold through various channels, including retail stores, online platforms, and direct sales. The market's growth is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, growing population, and increasing environmental concerns.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports-

The professional skincare market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for high-quality skincare products. Meanwhile, the baby diapers market is also expanding rapidly, driven by rising birth rates and the growing need for convenient and hygienic diaper solutions. Innovations in both markets are focusing on sustainability and advanced formulations to meet consumer needs. As parents prioritize their baby's comfort and health, the baby diapers market sees a surge in eco-friendly and skin-friendly options, mirroring trends in the professional skincare market where efficacy and safety are paramount.

Research Analysis

The Organic Soap Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer awareness and preference for eco-friendly and sustainable personal care products. These soaps are made using natural plant extracts and essential oils, ensuring they are free from harsh chemicals and toxins. The use of organic ingredients, such as Aloe vera, Shea butter, and Cocoa butter, caters to various skin conditions and provides numerous health benefits. Bio Soaps and Pure Soaps, derived from plant-based sources, are gaining popularity for their ability to nourish and protect the skin. Organic soaps, including Vegan soaps, are also free from animal derivatives, making them a preferred choice for ethical consumers. Glycerol, a by-product of soap making, is often used in organic soaps due to its moisturizing properties. The market for these sustainable and healthy soap options continues to expand as consumers seek out Natural and Nontoxic alternatives for their daily hygiene needs.

Market Research Overview

The Organic Soap Market encompasses the production and sale of soaps manufactured using natural and organic ingredients. These soaps are free from synthetic additives, harsh chemicals, and preservatives. The market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness and preference for eco-friendly and healthier personal care products. The global Organic Soap Market is segmented based on types, such as Handmade Soaps, Organic Liquid Soaps, Organic Powder Soaps, and Organic Bar Soaps. The market is also categorized by distribution channels, including Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others. Producers source raw materials from various origins, such as Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. The market is projected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for natural and organic personal care products and the increasing adoption of sustainable living practices. Consumers are also influenced by factors like product innovation, pricing, and brand reputation. The market faces challenges from the high cost of raw materials and the presence of counterfeit products. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with a focus on product development, innovation, and sustainability.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Online



Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



General Stores

Product

Organic Bar Soap



Organic Liquid Soap

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio