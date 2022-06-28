Organic Soap Market Size to Grow by USD 260.23 million | Organic Bar Soap will emerge as Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment | Technavio

Jun 28, 2022, 02:45 ET
EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group among others. will emerge as major organic soap market participants
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Organic Soap Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024. The organic soap market potential growth difference will reach USD 260.23 million from 2019 to 2024, as per the analysts. The report also predicts the market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of organic BPC products coupled with the improvements in labeling and packaging of organic soaps will drive the market growth positively. However, the shorter shelf life of organic soaps than synthetic soaps will emerge as a key threat to the organic soap market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Emerging Opportunities with Top Key players
EO Products
The company operates in key business segments including Essential Oils, Hands, Bath, Body, Face, and Hair. The Key products offered by the company include 3-in-1 Soap Unscented and 3-in-1 Soap Citrus + Mint.
Laverana GmbH & Co. KG
The company operates in different segments including care products and makeup products. Key products offered by the company include Refill Pouch Lime Care Hand Wash and Basis Sensitiv Care Soap.
Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.Bath
The company offers products and services through key segments including facial care, body care, hair care, and wellness. The key products offered are Luxury Sugar Soap Neem Basil & Honey and Luxury Sugar Soap Sandalwood & Turmeric.
The Body Shop International Ltd.
The company extends its operations across skincare, body, hair, makeup, and fragrance segments. The key offerings of this firm in the organic soap market include Wild Argan Oil Soap and Fuji Green Tea Exfoliating Soap.
Unilever Group
Unilever Group operates in prominent business units including beauty and personal care, foods and refreshment, and home care. Key products offered by the company include Abyssinian Oil & Chia Seed Bar Soap and Raw Shea Butter Face & Body Bar Soap.
Organic Soap Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights
- Product
- Organic Bar Soap: The organic bar soap product segment accounted for the highest organic soap market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Bar soaps hold the largest market share in the soap industry, given their several advantages. Some advantages of organic bar soaps, which make them preferable over liquid soaps, are economical, deodorizing abilities, better for the environment as the use of plastic bottles is eliminated, availability of fragrance-free bar soaps, and better exfoliating capabilities.
- Organic Liquid Soap
- Geography
- North America: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for organic soap in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high purchasing power of consumers and a strong focus on skincare will facilitate the organic soap market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
|
Organic Soap Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 260.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.27
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Product/Service Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Organic bar soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Organic liquid soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps
- EO Products
- Laverana GmbH & Co. KG
- L'Occitane International SA
- Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.
- Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Ltd.
- Osmia Organics LLC
- Pangea Naturals Inc.
- The Body Shop International Ltd.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
