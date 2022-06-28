Organic Soap Market Size to Grow by USD 260.23 million | Organic Bar Soap will emerge as Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment | Technavio

Emerging Opportunities with Top Key players

EO Products

The company operates in key business segments including Essential Oils, Hands, Bath, Body, Face, and Hair. The Key products offered by the company include 3-in-1 Soap Unscented and 3-in-1 Soap Citrus + Mint.

Laverana GmbH & Co. KG

The company operates in different segments including care products and makeup products. Key products offered by the company include Refill Pouch Lime Care Hand Wash and Basis Sensitiv Care Soap.

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.Bath

The company offers products and services through key segments including facial care, body care, hair care, and wellness. The key products offered are Luxury Sugar Soap Neem Basil & Honey and Luxury Sugar Soap Sandalwood & Turmeric.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

The company extends its operations across skincare, body, hair, makeup, and fragrance segments. The key offerings of this firm in the organic soap market include Wild Argan Oil Soap and Fuji Green Tea Exfoliating Soap.

Unilever Group

Unilever Group operates in prominent business units including beauty and personal care, foods and refreshment, and home care. Key products offered by the company include Abyssinian Oil & Chia Seed Bar Soap and Raw Shea Butter Face & Body Bar Soap.

Organic Soap Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

Product

Organic Bar Soap: The organic bar soap product segment accounted for the highest organic soap market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Bar soaps hold the largest market share in the soap industry, given their several advantages. Some advantages of organic bar soaps, which make them preferable over liquid soaps, are economical, deodorizing abilities, better for the environment as the use of plastic bottles is eliminated, availability of fragrance-free bar soaps, and better exfoliating capabilities.

Organic Liquid Soap

Geography

North America: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for organic soap in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high purchasing power of consumers and a strong focus on skincare will facilitate the organic soap market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Organic Soap Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 260.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Product/Service Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Organic bar soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic liquid soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps

EO Products

Laverana GmbH & Co. KG

L'Occitane International SA

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Ltd.

Osmia Organics LLC

Pangea Naturals Inc.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

