Organic Soap Market Size to Grow by USD 260.23 Million at an Accelerating CAGR of 6% - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Aug 18, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Organic Soap Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global organic soap market as a part of the global personal products market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors including the increasing adoption of organic BPC products and the improvements in labeling and packaging of organic soaps. However, the shorter shelf life of organic soaps than synthetic soaps will be a major threat to the organic soap market during the forecast period.
- Product
- Organic Bar Soap: The organic soap market share growth in the organic bar soap segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bar soaps hold the largest market share in the soap industry, given their several advantages. Some advantages of organic bar soaps, which make them preferable over liquid soaps, are economical, deodorizing abilities, better for the environment as the use of plastic bottles is eliminated, availability of fragrance-free bar soaps, and better exfoliating capabilities. These mentioned factors and the availability of various types of aromatic organic bar soaps to cater to different consumer needs are expected to expand the consumer base of this segment.
- Organic Liquid Soap
- Geography
- North America: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for organic soap in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high purchasing power of consumers and a strong focus on skincare will facilitate the organic soap market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. The global organic soap market is expected to witness a sizable growth in its revenue during the forecast period amid market competitors expanding their presence in regions with traditionally low-penetration levels.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Market competitors compete primarily on factors such as price, quality, brand, and compliance with safety standards and resort to various marketing strategies to increase their market shares.
Top Organic Soap Market Players are:
- EO Products: Key products offered by the company include 3-in-1 Soap Unscented and 3-in-1 Soap Citrus + Mint.
- Laverana GmbH & Co. KG: Key products offered by the company include Refill Pouch Lime Care Hand Wash and Basis Sensitiv Care Soap.
- Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.: Key products offered by the company include Luxury Sugar Soap Neem Basil & Honey and Luxury Sugar Soap Sandalwood & Turmeric.
- Osmia Organics LLC: Key products offered by the company include Black Clay Facial Soap and Coffee Mint Soap.
- Pangea Naturals Inc.: Key products offered by the company include Hand Soap Canadian Pine & White Sage and Hand Soap Pyrenees Lavender & Cardamom.
- The Body Shop International Ltd.:Key products offered by the company include Wild Argan Oil Soap and Fuji Green Tea Exfoliating Soap.
- Unilever Group: Key products offered by the company include Abyssinian Oil & Chia Seed Bar Soap and Raw Shea Butter Face & Body Bar Soap.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The organic soap market report covers the following areas:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist organic soap market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the organic soap market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the organic soap market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the organic soap market vendors
|
Organic Soap Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 260.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.27
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Organic bar soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Organic liquid soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps
- EO Products
- Laverana GmbH & Co. KG
- L'Occitane International SA
- Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.
- Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Ltd.
- Osmia Organics LLC
- Pangea Naturals Inc.
- The Body Shop International Ltd.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
