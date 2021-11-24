DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market is expected to grow and reach $7.6+ Billion according to the "Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global organic soft drinks market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for organic soft drinks? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The organic soft drinks market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider organic soft drinks market and compares it with other markets.

The organic soft drinks market consists of sales of organic soft drinks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce such beverages from natural sweeteners or other wholesome ingredients. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The global organic soft drinks market reached a value of nearly $5,305.09 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $5,305.09 million in 2020 to $7,647.00 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing health consciousness which is expected to drive the demand for organic soft drinks. The market is expected to grow from $7,647.00 million in 2025 to $10,686.09 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rising awareness associated with benefits of organic products, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in disposable income and influence of digital media marketing and social media. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost of organic drinks, shortage of skilled workforce, legal actions against misinformation and false advertising, reductions in free trade and geo-political tensions.



Going forward, growing number of health-conscious consumers, rising population, demographic shifts in emerging markets, rising penetration of organized retail, continued technology development will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the organic soft drinks market in the future include coronavirus pandemic, wide availability of traditional/natural substitutes and intense competition.



The organic soft drinks market is segmented product type into organic soft fruit drinks, organic soda pops and others. The organic soft fruit drinks market was the largest segment of the organic soft drinks market segmented by type, accounting for 60.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the organic soft fruit drinks segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organic soft drinks market, at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2020-2025.



The organic soft drinks market is also segmented by distribution into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and e-commerce. The supermarkets/hypermarkets market was the largest segment of the organic soft drinks market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 45.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the e-commerce segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organic soft drinks market, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2020-2025.



The organic soft drinks market is also segmented by packaging into plastic, glass, paperboard, and metal. The plastic market was the largest segment of the organic soft drinks market segmented by type of product, accounting for 39.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the dolls and paperboard segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organic soft drinks market, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2020-2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global organic soft drinks market, accounting for 34.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the organic soft drinks market will be the Middle East and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.5% and 10.4% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Africa and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.8% and 8.7% respectively.



The global organic soft drinks market is highly fragmented, with large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 8.9% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Honest Tea, Hain Celestial Group, Suja Life, Galvanina, Evolution Fresh, Bionade, Luscombe, ToroMatcha, Uncle Matt's Organic and Good & Gather with 0.09%.



The top opportunities in the organic soft drinks market segmented by type will arise in the organic soft fruit drinks segment, which will gain $1,503.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the organic soft drinks market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the e-commerce segment, which will gain $1,035.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the organic soft drinks market segmented by type of packaging will arise in the glass segment, which will gain $838.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The organic soft drinks market size will gain the most in the China at $424.6 million



Market-trend-based strategies for the organic soft drinks market include CBD based soft drinks, acquisitions and mergers, offering innovative flavors, new product launches, ready to drink organic coffee/tea and option of zero-calorie soft drinks to stay competitive in the market. Player-adopted strategies in the organic soft drinks market includes acquiring emerging companies, expanding brand portfolios through new product launches and expanding business operations in other regions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the organic soft drinks companies should focus on CBD-Infused soft drinks, strategic acquisition, zero calorie organic soft drinks, securing partnership agreements with fast-food and restaurant chains, leverage e-commerce to maximize reach and revenues, expand in emerging markets, sugar sweetened beverage (SBB) taxes, competitive pricing, leverage social media platforms to promote their products, increase visibility through websites, collaboration with food chains and target health-conscious populations.



