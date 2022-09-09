Organic Soy Protein Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.12% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Agrawal Oil and BioCheam & Cargill. - Technavio

Organic Soy Protein Market - Vendor Analysis

The organic soy protein market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as diversifying their product offerings and developing their global footprint to compete in the market. The organic soy protein market report offers information on several market vendors, including Agrawal Oil and BioCheam, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Devansoy Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farbest-Tallman Foods Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Guanxian Xinrui Industrial Co. Ltd., Kellogg Co., Natural Products Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., ORGANIC PROTEIN, Puris, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sotexpro, SunOpta Inc., Taj Pharmaceutical Ltd., The Scoular Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. among others.

Few companies with key offerings -

agrawalbiocheam.com - The company offers organic soy lecithin which is obtained by hydration of the phospholipids in water.

adm.com - The company offers soy protein isolates, concentrates, protein ingredients, and others.

cargill.com - The company offers Prosante textured soy flour which provides manufacturing with the most sustainable vegetable protein and is also available in a variety of shapes and sizes.

The company offers Prosante textured soy flour which provides manufacturing with the most sustainable vegetable protein and is also available in a variety of shapes and sizes. To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Organic Soy Protein Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers & Trends - The organic soy protein market is driven by the growing vegan population. In addition, the high nutritional value of soybeans is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic soy protein market.

Challenges - The presence of other substitutes will be a major challenge for the organic soy protein market during the forecast period. Plant-based proteins are quickly gaining popularity around the world, and where soy cannot be utilized, producers are switching to other plant-based proteins, such as pea, wheat, rice, pulse, canola, flax, and chia protein.

For detailed information on the market dynamics - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Organic Soy Protein Market - Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Concentrates - size and forecast 2021-2026

Isolates - size and forecast 2021-2026

Flour - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a FREE Exclusive Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Organic Soy Protein Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Organic Soy Protein Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Organic Soy Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 391 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrawal Oil and BioCheam, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Devansoy Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farbest-Tallman Foods Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Guanxian Xinrui Industrial Co. Ltd., Kellogg Co., Natural Products Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., ORGANICPROTEIN, Puris, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sotexpro, SunOpta Inc., Taj Pharmaceutical Ltd., The Scoular Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Consumer Staples Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Concentrates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Concentrates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Concentrates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Concentrates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Concentrates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Isolates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Isolates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Isolates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Isolates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Isolates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Flour - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Flour - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Flour - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Flour - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Flour - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agrawal Oil and BioCheam

Exhibit 93: Agrawal Oil and BioCheam - Overview



Exhibit 94: Agrawal Oil and BioCheam - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Agrawal Oil and BioCheam - Key offerings

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 96: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 100: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Devansoy Inc.

Exhibit 104: Devansoy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Devansoy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Devansoy Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 107: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 111: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Kellogg Co. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 116: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Puris

Exhibit 119: Puris - Overview



Exhibit 120: Puris - Key offerings

10.11 SunOpta Inc.

Exhibit 121: SunOpta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: SunOpta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: SunOpta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: SunOpta Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Scoular Co.

Exhibit 125: The Scoular Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: The Scoular Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: The Scoular Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

