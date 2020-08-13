Organic Spa Media Announces Inaugural Virtual Summit: The Wellness Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Spa Media, the leading authority in wellness travel, natural beauty and eco-living, announces the debut of The Wellness Experience, a new virtual summit featuring a roster of top industry experts and interactive live-streaming experiences. Developed in partnership with prominent virtual events platform 6Connex, the two-day event on October 20-21, 2020 will feature wellness content from a variety of leading international authorities.

For the first time ever, consumer wellness aficionados, travel advisors and media are invited to interact with some of the brightest minds in the industry, with programming carefully curated by Organic Spa Media. The summit will feature three distinct "content pods": Wellness Experiences, Wellness Education & Panels, and a Wellness Brands Trade Show.

"We're delighted to announce this innovative new virtual wellness event," said Bev Maloney-Fischback, Founder, CEO & Publisher, Organic Spa Media. "Organic Spa Media has always been a women-owned and operated trailblazing leader in wellness, and this summit will allow us to reach new audiences globally. Whether participants are travel advisors seeking the latest updates in wellness travel, media looking to learn about the next industry trends, or consumers exploring a healthier lifestyle, The Wellness Experience will offer content for everyone."

The Wellness Experiences programming will include interactive live and pre-recorded guided meditation, yoga sessions, fitness classes, spa cuisine demonstrations, beauty how-to workshops, and more. At the end of each day, participants will be invited to mix their own immunity-boosting cocktails and mocktails live at home and toast virtually with other summit guests.

Planned Wellness Education panel topics include "Travel for Good," "Diversity in Wellness," "The Future of Sustainability in the Shadow of a Pandemic," and "The New Escapism," among other hot topics. Panelists ranging from top physicians and practitioners to innovative wellness brand leaders and prominent influencers will engage in lively discussion and provide industry updates and expert intelligence. Sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks and include leading hotel brands and consortiums, top wellness destinations, the foremost organic beauty and skincare brands, and more.

Participants are encouraged to explore the virtual Wellness Brands Trade Show, featuring live and on-demand content throughout both days. They can attend press conferences with major wellness industry announcements, meet and greet with leading travel, lifestyle and beauty brands, and interact with other attendees. The event will feature a multitude of giveaway opportunities, including high value wellness products and trip giveaways.

"In this pandemic era, wellness is more important now than ever," said Rona Berg, Editorial Director, Organic Spa Media. "This new event will allow thousands of wellness seekers around the globe to gather virtually to enjoy health-driven activities, exchange ideas and share knowledge, from the comfort of their own homes."

The Wellness Experience is free for the first 2,000 participants to RSVP, and $149 for those thereafter. Registration will open in September, and Organic Spa will send details to people who pre-register for updates at https://www.organicspamagazine.com/the-wellness-experience-reminder/.

About Organic Spa Media:

Organic Spa Media is the leading authority in wellness travel, natural beauty and eco-living. Organic Spa Media provides readers with insight and expert advice on health, wellness, travel, natural beauty, eco-fashion, sustainable design, and much more. Our mission is to inspire, motivate and educate today's wellness consumers, offering them a new way of living, thinking and being.

Organic Spa Magazine reaches over 3.8 million upscale, affluent, highly educated, eco-conscious consumers who are values-driven purchasers seeking organic and natural products and services that will enhance their green lifestyle. Our digital content is accessible on most international airlines, and in luxury hotel groups worldwide, providing an additional reach of 2 million plus viewers per issue. With additional initiatives like the LiveWell membership program and Shop Beauty affiliate site, Organic Spa Media encourages readers to empower and educate themselves to live a curated, conscious lifestyle with intention.

