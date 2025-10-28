Organic Spice Market to Reach $4.3 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The organic spice market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for sustainable and ethically sourced spices and government initiatives to support the growth of organic spices.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Organic Spice Market by Product Type (Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric, Organic Clove, Organic Pepper, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Nutmeg, Organic Mustard Seeds, and Others), Form (Powder, Granular, Extract, and Raw), and Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the organic spice market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

However, rise in the incidence of contamination and strict regulatory compliances restrict market growth. Moreover, growing demand for convenience food and increasing the requirement for organic spices offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2034 $4.3 billion CAGR 10.6 % No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments covered Product Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for sustainable and ethically sourced spices Government initiatives to support the growth of organic spices Growth in interest in new flavors and international cuisines Opportunities Growth in demand for convenience foods increases the requirement for organic spices Increase in Importance for clean label spices Restraints Rise in incidence of contamination Strict regulatory compliances

The organic turmeric segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the organic turmeric segment dominated the organic spice market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth was driven by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits associated with turmeric, including its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, as well as its widespread use in traditional medicine and functional foods. The rise in demand for clean-label and natural ingredients in both domestic and international markets further boosts the consumption of organic turmeric.

The powder segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By form, the powder segment dominated the organic spice market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance was primarily due to the convenience, longer shelf life, and ease of use associated with powdered spices in both household and commercial kitchens. Powdered organic spices are widely preferred for their ability to blend seamlessly into recipes, ensuring consistent flavor and aroma.

The indirect segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the indirect segment dominated the organic spice market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth in popularity of organic food trends, increased availability of organic spices through supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms, and rise in disposable incomes contribute to this dominance. In addition, clear product labeling, certifications, and consumer trust in organic brands further boosted sales within the indirect segment, making it the leading distribution channel for organic spices during the year.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the organic spice market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its rich agricultural heritage, favorable climatic conditions, and extensive cultivation of a wide variety of spices. Countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam played a significant role, supported by strong domestic demand and a growing export base. The increasing adoption of organic farming practices, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, and rising consumer awareness about health and wellness further fueled market growth in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Ispice Foods

SunOpta Inc.

AKO GmbH

Husarich GmbH

Organic Spices Inc.

Pacific Spice Company Inc.

UK Blending Limited

Suminter India Organics

Ramon Sabater S.A.U

Watkins Incorporated

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the organic spice market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

