Organic Sugar Market size to grow by USD 1,062.16 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing health consciousness to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic sugar market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,062.16 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. Growing health consciousness is the key factor driving the growth of the global organic sugar market. The rising consumer health awareness drives the global organic sugar market. Organic sugar is viewed as a better option for those who are concerned about their health and want to avoid the harmful effects of refined sugar. Furthermore, the pandemic is also pushing people toward a more health-conscious lifestyle. However, even when the pandemic is over, the demand for organic sugar will remain high because the mentality to stay healthy and switch to a more organic lifestyle continues to grow. Hence, the gowth in the consumer lifestyle and a tendency to eat natural products will drive the global organic sugar market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Sugar Market 2023-2027

Organic sugar market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global organic sugar market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer organic sugar in the market are Big Tree Farms Inc., Celebes Coconut Corp., Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd., Finasucre SA, JALLES MACHADO SA, Madhava Ltd., Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Mitr Phol Group, Natureland Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nimbark Organic, NOW Health Group Inc., Pronatec AG, PT Mega Inovasi Organik, Raizen Energia SA, Sudzucker AG, Tereos Group, The Coconut Company UK Ltd., The Groovy Food Co., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., and Treelife and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Big Tree Farms Inc. - The company offers organic sugar such as Organic Brown Coconut Sugar, Organic Golden Coconut Sugar, and Organic Vanilla Coconut Sugar.

The company offers organic sugar such as Organic Brown Coconut Sugar, Organic Golden Coconut Sugar, and Organic Vanilla Coconut Sugar. Madhava Ltd. - The company offers organic sugar namely Madhava Organic Coconut Sugar 16oz.

The company offers organic sugar namely Madhava Organic Coconut Sugar 16oz. Mitr Phol Group - The company offers organic sugar through its subsidiary Mitr Lao Sugar Company Limited.

The company offers organic sugar through its subsidiary Mitr Lao Sugar Company Limited. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Organic Sugar Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (crystals and molasses), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the crystals segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment is characterized by its high purity, natural color, and mild flavor profile, which make it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers who are looking for a healthier alternative to conventional sugar. This leads vendors to adopt sustainable farming practices, such as regenerative agriculture, to reduce the environmental impact of sugar production and improve soil health. Furthermore, they are also investing in renewable energy sources and carbon offsetting programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from sugar production. Hence, such factors boost segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global organic sugar market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global organic sugar market.

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional sugar market is also growing online sales channels as many consumers now purchase organic sugar products through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Thrive Market. The market also faces increased competition from new entrants such as small organic sugar producers and private brands. Such companies offer unique flavor profiles, packaging, and marketing strategies that resonate with consumers, especially those looking for more niche and specialty products. Hence, factors like online sales boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Organic Sugar Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The emergence of e-commerce platforms is an emerging trend in the global organic sugar market growth. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba provide organic sugar producers with a global marketplace to sell their products to customers around the world.

E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba provide organic sugar producers with a global marketplace to sell their products to customers around the world. For instance, Walmart's website has a dedicated organic section where customers can buy different brands of organic sugar. Thus, E-commerce platforms have made it easier for customers to purchase organic sugar. Hence, in conclusion, the emergence of e-commerce platforms has played a significant role in boosting the growth of the global organic sugar market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The high cost of production is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global organic sugar market. Organic farmers may need to pay higher fees to get certified by organic certification bodies, which adds to the overall cost of production.

Organic farmers may need to pay higher fees to get certified by organic certification bodies, which adds to the overall cost of production. Furthermore, the high cost of organic sugar production may also limit the availability of organic sugar in some markets. This is because it may be difficult for small farmers to compete with larger conventional sugar producers. Hence, factors like the high cost of production are one of the major factors that will hamper the growth of the global organic sugar market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Organic Sugar Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic sugar market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the organic sugar market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic sugar market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic sugar market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The raw sugar market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 206.36 million. This raw sugar market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (liquid sugar and crystallized sugar), type (conventional and organic), and geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing health consciousness is the key factor driving the growth of the global raw sugar market.

The biofuel from the sugar crops market will witness a growth of 3.11% with a CAGR of 3.93%, which is expected to increase by USD 635.34 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers biofuel from sugar crops market segmentation by application (aviation, automotive, power, and marine) and geography (South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased adoption of renewable sources of energy is one of the major drivers impacting the sugar crops market growth.

Organic Sugar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,062.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Big Tree Farms Inc., Celebes Coconut Corp., Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd., Finasucre SA, JALLES MACHADO SA, Madhava Ltd., Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Mitr Phol Group, Natureland Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nimbark Organic, NOW Health Group Inc., Pronatec AG, PT Mega Inovasi Organik, Raizen Energia SA, Sudzucker AG, Tereos Group, The Coconut Company UK Ltd., The Groovy Food Co., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., and Treelife Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic sugar market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global organic sugar market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Crystals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Crystals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Crystals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Crystals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Crystals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Molasses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Molasses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Molasses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Molasses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Molasses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Big Tree Farms Inc.

Exhibit 111: Big Tree Farms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Big Tree Farms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Big Tree Farms Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Madhava Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Madhava Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Madhava Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Madhava Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Mitr Phol Group

Exhibit 120: Mitr Phol Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: Mitr Phol Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Mitr Phol Group - Key offerings

12.7 Nimbark Organic

Exhibit 123: Nimbark Organic - Overview



Exhibit 124: Nimbark Organic - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Nimbark Organic - Key offerings

12.8 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 126: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Pronatec AG

Exhibit 129: Pronatec AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Pronatec AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Pronatec AG - Key offerings

12.10 PT Mega Inovasi Organik

Exhibit 132: PT Mega Inovasi Organik - Overview

Mega Inovasi Organik - Overview

Exhibit 133: PT Mega Inovasi Organik - Product / Service

Mega Inovasi Organik - Product / Service

Exhibit 134: PT Mega Inovasi Organik - Key offerings

12.11 Raizen Energia SA

Exhibit 135: Raizen Energia SA - Overview



Exhibit 136: Raizen Energia SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Raizen Energia SA - Key offerings

12.12 Sudzucker AG

Exhibit 138: Sudzucker AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Sudzucker AG - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Sudzucker AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Sudzucker AG - Segment focus

12.13 Tereos Group

Exhibit 142: Tereos Group - Overview



Exhibit 143: Tereos Group - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Tereos Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Tereos Group - Segment focus

12.14 The Coconut Company UK Ltd.

Exhibit 146: The Coconut Company UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: The Coconut Company UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: The Coconut Company UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 The Groovy Food Co.

Exhibit 149: The Groovy Food Co. - Overview



Exhibit 150: The Groovy Food Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: The Groovy Food Co. - Key offerings

12.16 Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.

Exhibit 152: Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. - Key offerings

12.17 Treelife

Exhibit 155: Treelife - Overview



Exhibit 156: Treelife - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Treelife - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio