Organic Tea Market to grow by USD 552.51 million between 2022 to 2027 | Arbor Teas, Big Heart Tea Co., Bigelow Tea, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic tea market size is expected to grow by USD 552.51 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing health benefits of organic tea are notably driving the organic tea market. However, factors such as the impact of overconsumption of tea may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Leaf and powder, Teabag, and Liquid), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the organic tea market, including  Arbor Teas, Big Heart Tea Co., Bigelow Tea, Cup of Te, Davidsons Organics, Divinitea, East West Tea Company LLC, ECOTONE, Halssen and Lyon GmbH, Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Numi Inc., ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., R. Twining and Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., Tielka Pty Ltd, Unilever PLC, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Organic Tea Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Arbor Teas: The company offers organic tea, such as organic Japan benifuuki black tea, organic Japan oolong tea, and organic matcha green tea in select ceremonial grades. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Organic Tea Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

  • The offline segment is significant during the forecast period. This distribution channel mainly comprises supermarkets and hypermarkets as well as health food stores, and independent retailers, among others. Factors like the growing availability of a wide variety of organic tea products across these supermarkets and hypermarkets drive the segment growth. As of January 2022, there were more than 63,419 supermarket stores in the US. Retail chains help in increasing the product visibility of these organic tea products, which will increase the sales of these products and thereby fuel the growth of this market. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the offline segment of the organic tea market during the forecast period.

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 60% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like the growing consumer awareness of health and wellness are among the top contributors to the growth of the regional market growth. Furthermore, factors like the several advantages and health benefits offered by organic tea due to its natural components and antioxidants are expected to fuel the demand for organic tea in the region. For instance, in India, Darjeeling and Assan are two of the main regions that are the leading producers of organic tea. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the organic tea market in APAC during the forecast period.
  • Other regions include Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Organic Tea Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist organic tea market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the organic tea market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the organic tea market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of organic tea market companies

Organic Tea Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 552.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.44

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Arbor Teas, Big Heart Tea Co., Bigelow Tea, Cup of Te, Davidsons Organics, Divinitea, East West Tea Company LLC, ECOTONE, Halssen and Lyon GmbH, Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Numi Inc., ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., R. Twining and Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., Tielka Pty Ltd , Unilever PLC, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

