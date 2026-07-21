Organic Traditions Closes $10.5M USD Series A Funding Round

The Canadian-Based Superfood Brand Will Utilize The Funding to Scale U.S. Growth and Functional Wellness Innovation

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Traditions, the family-founded Canadian superfood brand making functional wellness simple, announced today the close of a $10.5M Series A funding round ($15M CAD). The round was backed by a group of strategic angel investors with deep experience in consumer packaged goods, retail, technology, and operations, including executives and operators from FreshPet, Shopify, City National Bank, Frito-Lay, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Ally Mamalider, second-generation founder and CEO of Organic Traditions

The funding marks a major milestone for Organic Traditions as the brand enters its next stage of growth under second-generation leadership. With strong momentum in Canada and growing demand for simple, convenient functional products, the company will use the capital to accelerate U.S. retail expansion, grow its eCommerce business, advance innovation behind its Fiber Flow line, and invest in the team and infrastructure needed to support continued North American growth.

Founded more than 25 years ago by Jerry Zeifman and now led by his daughter, Ally Mamalider, Organic Traditions has grown from a Canadian superfood pioneer into one of the country's leading wellness brands, with a portfolio spanning functional lattes, mushroom coffees, daily greens, fiber smoothies, and other superfood staples. Inspired by ancient wellness practices such as Ayurvedic medicine and cacao rituals, the brand modernizes time-tested ingredients into convenient formats that support energy, immunity, gut health, sleep, and overall wellness.

"This funding represents an exciting new chapter for Organic Traditions, but it does not change who we are," said Ally Mamalider, second-generation founder and CEO of Organic Traditions. "For more than two decades, the brand has been rooted in the belief that real food can be transformative. This investment allows us to reach more consumers, scale the areas where we see the greatest opportunity, and continue making superfoods simple and accessible."

Under the leadership of Mamalider, Organic Traditions has experienced 70% revenue growth over the past three years, driven by product innovation, digital expansion, and brand evolution. The brand is now projecting 36% revenue growth across Canada and the U.S. over the next 12 months, including 82% growth across U.S. retail and 64% growth across eCommerce. The brand is also planning to roll out in more than 1,500 U.S. retail doors this year.

Organic Traditions' innovation pipeline is being led by Fiber Flow, the brand's newest product line designed to help consumers address one of the most significant nutritional deficiencies in North America: insufficient daily fiber intake. Each daily stick delivers 8g of fiber plus prebiotics and probiotics with zero sugar, in a clean, delicious, and easy-to-use format. Fiber Flow launched in Costco Canada earlier this year and sold out three times within its first two weeks of launching online. The platform is expected to grow by more than 200% over the next 12 months as Organic Traditions invests in additional line extensions and clinical trials.

"Organic Traditions is meeting a clear consumer need at the intersection of functional nutrition and convenience," said Walter N. George, President of OT Investors LLC. "The brand has built meaningful trust with consumers over decades while also proving it can innovate quickly and scale across modern retail and digital channels. Ally and the team have a compelling vision for where functional wellness is going next, and we are excited to support that growth."

The brand's growth is also supported by strong consumer demand across its core product portfolio, including its best-selling Probiotic Matcha Latte, which has more than 2,000 five-star reviews, and Focus Fuel Mushroom Coffee, one of Canada's leading mushroom coffees at major retailers.

Organic Traditions' products are available at leading natural and specialty retailers across North America, including Erewhon, Fresh Thyme, Earth Fare, MOM's Organic Market, and regional leaders such as Jewel-Osco and Better Health, as well as more than 6,000 retail stores across Canada. The brand is also available online via Amazon and OrganicTraditions.com. For more information about Organic Traditions, please visit OrganicTraditions.com, or follow on Instagram @OrganicTraditions and on TikTok @OrganicTraditions.

About Organic Traditions

Organic Traditions is a family-owned superfood brand that creates thoughtfully crafted, nutrient-rich blends designed to make superfoods simple and accessible. Founded more than 25 years ago, the brand offers a portfolio of functional lattes, mushroom coffees, daily greens, fiber smoothies and superfood staples designed to fit seamlessly into everyday routines. Rooted in ancient wellness practices from Ayurveda to tea and cacao rituals, Organic Traditions brings time-tested ingredients into modern formats to help consumers support healthier daily habits. Learn more at organictraditions.com or follow along on Instagram and TikTok @OrganicTraditions.

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SOURCE Organic Traditions