Organic Valley Continues Innovation with 4 New Boldly-Flavored, Real Organic Cheeses

New Flavor Favorites are Premium Cheeses Available in Slices and Shreds Crafted to Transform Dishes with Convenience

LA FARGE, Wis., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Organic Valley introduced consumers to Flavor Favorites — a new line of boldly-delicious, real organic cheeses that conveniently enhance mealtime and snacking by adding new flavor experiences to everyday dishes. New premium Organic Valley Flavor Favorites are expertly crafted cheeses that include Italian Herb Mozzarella Shreds, Spicy Cheddar Shreds, Spicy Cheddar Slices and Smoky Cheddar Slices.

New Organic Valley Flavor Favorites are 4 New, Premium and Boldly-Flavored, Real Organic Cheeses Available in Slices and Shreds

"People are looking for fast and easy ways to add excitement to their dinner tables," said Laurie Drake, Organic Valley vice president of marketing. "We hope that our new Organic Valley Flavor Favorites cheeses will inspire consumers because it empowers them with the flavor power to elevate meals like pizza night, taco night, and burger night, all with a clean label they can feel good about."

Organic Valley Flavor Favorites are ethically sourced from small family farms and combine a variety of herbs, spices, and smoked sea salt to easily transform mealtime favorites like pizzas, burgers, quesadillas, sandwiches and more! Flavor Favorites are natural, organic cheeses that are crafted to melt beautifully and complement, not overpower, the dishes they enhance.

Like all Organic Valley products, each of the Flavor Favorites cheeses are USDA certified organic and produced without antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides, or GMO's. Consumers can feel good knowing that when they choose Organic Valley – including the new Flavor Favorites cheeses – they are helping protect where our food comes from.

About Organic Valley Flavor Favorites Cheeses:

Italian Herb Mozzarella Shreds: Basil forward with a background of garlic and herbal zest complementing the clean, creamy mozzarella base. These cheese shreds are the perfect blend of aromatic Italian seasoning to brighten up your pizzas, chicken, and pasta dishes.

Basil forward with a background of garlic and herbal zest complementing the clean, creamy mozzarella base. These cheese shreds are the perfect blend of aromatic Italian seasoning to brighten up your pizzas, chicken, and pasta dishes. Spicy Cheddar Shreds: Habanero and paprika deliver depth of flavor with a family-friendly heat centered around a smooth and creamy cheddar. These shreds are a delicious blend of savory and spice to bring life to tacos and casseroles.

Habanero and paprika deliver depth of flavor with a family-friendly heat centered around a smooth and creamy cheddar. These shreds are a delicious blend of savory and spice to bring life to tacos and casseroles. Spicy Cheddar Slices: Habanero and paprika deliver a depth of flavor with a gradual build to family-friendly heat centered around a smooth and creamy cheddar. These slices bring spicy fun to grilled cheese, sandwiches, and burgers.

Habanero and paprika deliver a depth of flavor with a gradual build to family-friendly heat centered around a smooth and creamy cheddar. These slices bring spicy fun to grilled cheese, sandwiches, and burgers. Smoky Cheddar Slices: Hickory-smoked sea salt delivers a perfectly balanced, savory smoke flavor that is blended with a smooth and creamy cheddar. A savory touch of light and earthy smoke adds depth to burgers, grilled cheeses, and casseroles.

The Flavor Favorites shreds are available for a suggested retail price of $5.99; slices are available for a suggested retail price of $6.99.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Twitter, and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.

Hi-res images and recipes are available by request.

Media Contact:

Heather Johnson

Brand PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Valley