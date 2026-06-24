Organic Valley® Elevates On-the-Go Snacking with New Cheese Snack Sticks

Delicious, New Organic Cheese Snack Sticks Deliver 5g of Protein Per Serving in a Convenient New Format

LA FARGE, Wis., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley, the nation's largest farmer-owned organic cooperative, is excited to announce the launch of Organic Valley® Snack Sticks – new, individually wrapped organic cheese snacks that deliver 5g of protein per serving, making them an ideal choice for busy families and active lifestyles.

Organic Valley® Cheese Snack Sticks Organic Valley® Cheese Snack Sticks

Crafted with milk from pasture-raised cows on organic family farms, the new Organic Valley® Snack Sticks provide a rich, creamy experience in every bite. Snack Sticks are currently available nationwide in the classic Colby Jack flavor; Medium Cheddar Snack Sticks will start hitting retailer shelves nationwide beginning in July.

"We know consumers are looking for convenient ways to incorporate high-quality protein into their daily routines, and premium cheese continues to be a top choice," said Laurie Drake, vice president of marketing, Organic Valley. "With our new Snack Sticks, we are bringing the trusted quality of Organic Valley's pasture-raised dairy in a bite-sized, flavorful format that is easy to enjoy anywhere, whether it's packed in the school lunch box or taken as an on-the-go option to the park."

Organic Valley® Snack Sticks are expertly crafted with organic, recognizable ingredients and adhere to organic standards. Like all Organic Valley® products, Organic Valley® Snack Sticks are produced without antibiotics, artificial growth hormones, toxic pesticides, or GMOs. They are made with milk from family farms where cows spend their days on pasture each day of the grazing season. They are vegetarian-friendly, nut-free and free of gluten, making them a delicious option for various dietary needs.

Organic Valley® Snack Sticks are sold in 4.5 oz. packages containing 6-individually wrapped 0.75 oz. sticks with a suggested retail price of $5.49. For more information about Organic Valley® Snack Sticks and other organic dairy products, visit www.organicvalley.coop.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the largest organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve, and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care of the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of all life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,500 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.

Hi-res images are available by request.

Media Contact:

Heather Johnson

Brand PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Valley