Organic Valley® Stringles® Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards Winner

LA FARGE, Wis., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley, America's largest farmer-owned organic cooperative—announced today that the Organic Valley® Stringles® organic string cheese was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026.

Organic Valley® Stringles® organic string cheese Organic Valley® Stringles® organic string cheese

Stringles® organic string cheese is a delicious, vegetarian-friendly snack that delivers 7 grams of protein in each serving. Individually packaged, Stringles® are a fun-to-eat snack that kids and adults alike can enjoy on-the-go at lunch, play, or anytime of the day. Crafted with high-quality, organic ingredients, Stringles® are loved for their creamy, stringy texture and mild mozzarella taste with just the right hint of saltiness to help satisfy hunger cravings.

"With a record number of submissions, making this our most competitive year yet, the evaluation process combined rigorous nutrition analysis with insights from culinary experts and consumer taste testers," said Good Housekeeping Nutrition Director Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CDN. "Organic Valley® Stringles® stood out for its exceptional quality, with testers consistently preferring it over other string cheese brands in comparative taste tests, noting its satisfying pull, fresh taste, and creamy texture."

To find the best snacks on the market, the Good Housekeeping Institute's registered dietitians and culinary experts rigorously analyzed the ingredient lists, nutrition facts labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of hundreds of submissions. Next, more than 2,000 taste testers tried the snacks to help determine which ones came out on top in the real world. Winners were selected based on innovations in the food space that taste great and meet nutritional criteria, such as caps on per-serving calories, sugar and sodium.

Food Influencer Yumna Jawad called Stringles®, "better than any other string cheese I've had," while Good Housekeeping culinary pro Susan Choung added, "the quality of the organic milk really comes through, making this simple snack feel wholesome and delicious." Across age groups, taste testers consistently favored it over other string cheese that was sampled.

Like all Organic Valley products, Stringles® string cheese is made from organic milk from cows that are raised on family farms without the use of antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs and adhere to the standards of the USDA National Organic Program.

Organic Valley® Stringles® are available at grocers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a pack of eight individually-wrapped sticks. Consumers can also find Organic Valley® Stringles® near them using the store locator tool.

About Organic Valley®

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of all life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,500 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Twitter, and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.

To learn more about Organic Valley® Stringles® visit https://www.organicvalley.coop. You can also discover fun and delicious recipes that can be made with Stringles® such as air fryer mozzarella cheese sticks and bento box lunches by visiting https://www.organicvalley.coop/recipes.

Hi-res images are available by request.

Media Contact:

Heather Johnson

Brand PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Valley