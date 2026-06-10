Organic Valley Brings New Ease and Taste to Morning Toast with Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil

New organic butter is blended with organic olive oil for smooth, creamy spreading right from the fridge

LA FARGE, Wis., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley is innovating once again by introducing Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil, a new organic butter made for a common frustration in the kitchen: cold butter that will not spread. Available at retailers nationwide beginning this month, the new product combines delicious organic butter and organic olive oil for a smooth, creamy texture that spreads right from the fridge, with no waiting and no softening required.

Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil

Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil starts with organic butter made from milk from pasture-raised cows, then blends in organic olive oil, water and a touch of salt to create a rich, buttery taste and an easy-to-spread texture. The result is an organic butter designed for toast, bread, crackers and everyday use, bringing together convenience and the delicious flavor of organic butter.

The launch expands Organic Valley's butter lineup with a format made for how people cook, snack and eat today. As more shoppers look for premium butter options that offer both taste and ease, Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil gives them an organic choice that fits naturally into everyday routines.

"We made Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil for people who want the rich taste of organic butter and the convenience of a product that they can spread straight from the fridge," said Laurie Drake, vice president of marketing, Organic Valley. "It is smooth, creamy and delicious, and it brings together the flavor people love with the ease they want for everyday meals and snacks."

Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil is made with all organic ingredients and reflects the cooperative's long-standing commitment to high-quality organic food. The butter is made from milk from cows raised without antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs.

Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil will be sold in an 8-ounce tub with a suggested retail price of $5.49.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the largest organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve, and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care of the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of all life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,500 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.

To learn more about Organic Valley® Butter with Olive Oil and the family farms behind each carton, visit www.organicvalley.coop.

Hi-res images are available by request.

Media Contact:

Heather Johnson

Brand PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Valley