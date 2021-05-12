Organic Valley Expands Best-Selling Grass-fed Product Line with Addition of Fat Free Grassmilk®

LA FARGE, Wis., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the consumer demand for a fat free grass-fed organic milk option, new Organic Valley Fat Free Grassmilk® is now available nationwide. Organic Valley is now the only nationally distributed brand to offer a fat-free option, joining its current line-up of Whole and Reduced Fat 2% Grassmilk. According to the USDA, 90 percent of the U.S. population does not meet its daily recommendation for dairy, but the new Dietary Guidelines suggest one strategy to increase dairy is an increased intake in fat-free or low-fat forms, including milk. Organic Valley's Fat Free Grassmilk is an easy way parents and kids alike can deliciously meet their daily nutritional requirements.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8885851-organic-valley-grass-fed-product-line-fat-free-grassmilk/

All Organic Valley Grassmilk is made with milk from third-party certified grass-fed cows on organic family farms, which means that cows are on pasture for more than 150 days per year and are fed 100% grass and dried forages year around, never grain. New Fat Free Grassmilk also contains essential nutrients like vitamins A and D with the same nutrient density and 100% commitment to grass-fed as the rest of the product line. The resulting milk features the subtle seasonal flavors of the pasture that consumers look for in a grass-fed product.

"Animal care is vitally important to us, and cows outside in the fresh air, grazing lush, green pastures and eating grass are happier and healthier. And we've seen that happy, healthy cows produce better-tasting, more nutritious milk, said Alex Schams, Organic Valley brand manager. "And with an extensive network of farmer-owners who dedicate their herds to Grassmilk production, Organic Valley is uniquely qualified to meet the demand for a fat-free grass-fed organic milk that will delight consumers looking for a delicious new way to meet their daily dairy nutritional requirements."

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands. Founded in 1988, the cooperative represents more than 1,700 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, egg and produce products. As a leader in pasture-based, regenerative organic farming, Organic Valley works with nature, not against it. For more information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Source: Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025

About 90 percent of the U.S. population does not meet dairy recommendations. The percent of Americans who drink milk as a beverage on a given day is 65 percent among young children, 34 percent in adolescents, and about 20 percent for adults. Most individuals would benefit by increasing intake of dairy in fat-free or low-fat forms, whether from milk (including lactose-free milk), yogurt, and cheese, or from fortified soy beverages or soy yogurt. Strategies to increase dairy intake include drinking fat-free or low-fat milk or a fortified soy beverage with meals or incorporating unsweetened fat-free or low-fat yogurt into breakfast or snacks.

SOURCE Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative

