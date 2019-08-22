LA FARGE, Wis., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley, America's largest cooperative of organic farmers, today announced the launch of its new and improved FUEL® high-protein milk shake, packed with organic protein and essential nutrients. Organic Valley FUEL was developed in response to consumer demand for high-protein, low sugar options produced without toxic pesticides or artificial growth hormones.

Organic Valley Launches New & Improved FUEL® High-Protein Ultra-Filtered Organic Milk Shake, New First-to-Market Coffee Flavor With Caffeine

The single serve, ultra-filtered, high-protein milk shake market has been growing rapidly in recent years, and until now the category has been dominated by fairlife® Core Power, which is sourced from conventional non-organic farms.

Now with 50% less sugar than before, Organic Valley's shelf-stable protein shake fuels healthy lifestyles with 20 grams of organic protein. The MSRP for a single-serve, 11-ounce carton is $2.99, with four and twelve-packs also available for $10.99 and $29.99, respectively. FUEL comes in three delicious flavors: chocolate, vanilla and new to the product line, coffee. The first-ever organic coffee milk protein shake not only packs in 20 grams of pasture-raised protein, but also offers the equivalent caffeine to an 8-ounce cup of coffee to add even more fuel to active lives. A healthy on-the-go snack, post-workout recovery shake or an afternoon energy boost, FUEL is the perfect nutritious beverage for busy lifestyles.

"Consumers want options that taste great and adhere to the strict USDA organic guidelines from a company that aligns with their values," says Laurie Drake, senior brand manager at Organic Valley. "Organic Valley FUEL provides all that and more — great taste, high protein, low sugar, and the added benefit of knowing that the product comes from our cooperative of small family farmers that are committed to upholding the highest standards of animal care."

Organic Valley's FUEL starts with USDA certified organic milk from the cooperative's pasture raised cows. During the innovative ultra-filtering process, the naturally occurring sugar-lactose in the milk is reduced. The addition of a lactase enzyme makes Organic Valley's FUEL lactose-free. The resulting product is a protein power packed beverage with 50% less sugar than the original formula.

To learn more about Organic Valley's FUEL and to find a retailer near you, visit: ov.coop/fuel

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands. Organized in 1988, it represents nearly 2,000 farmers in 34 U.S. states and has over $1.1 billion in sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, eggs and produce. With its regional model, milk is produced, bottled and distributed right in the region where it is farmed to ensure fewer miles from farm to table and to support our local economies. For further information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also on Twitter (@OrganicValley) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/OrganicValley).

