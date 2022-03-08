Organic Valley Launches Single Largest Effort to Date to Save Northeast Family Farms Offering Hope for the Future of 90 Small Organic Family Farms

LA FARGE, Wis., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley announced today the single largest effort to save small organic family farms in the Northeast following news last year that Horizon and Maple Hill Creamery would be terminating contracts with more than 130 family farms. Organic Valley, a farmer-owned cooperative since its founding in 1988, is offering 80 small, Northeast organic family farms a market for their dairy through a letter of intent.

"It gives us the chance to keep doing what we love," said George Osgood of Corinth, Vermont. Tweet this The Osgood Family on pasture with their cows.

While those 80 families decide, 10 Northeast organic family farms have already been offered membership. One of the 10 families who joined the cooperative this month is the Osgoods of Osgood Family Farm in Vermont.

"My family began farming this land over 65 years ago. I'm glad to partner with Organic Valley to continue our family farm," said George Osgood of Corinth, Vermont. "A cooperative owned by small family farms is the perfect fit for us. It gives us the chance to keep doing what we love."

Over the last decade, states like Vermont have lost hundreds of individual dairy farms. As a cooperative borne out of the farm crisis of the 1980s, the issue of saving small family farms is core to Organic Valley. And with 100,000 small family farms being lost over the last decade due to consolidation and industrialization, the fight is not over.

"We are the only national brand still fighting for small family farms because we know that the best quality food is ethically sourced from small family farms," said Bob Kirchoff, Organic Valley CEO. "With the help of consumers and customers across the country, we are helping solve the crisis of disappearing small family farms. We are creating the food system we all want—one that regenerates soil, cares for animals, nourishes people, and strengthens communities."

The farmer-owned cooperative plans to release more information on efforts to provide hope to small family farms in the Northeast and across the United States in the coming weeks and months.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is passionate about doing what's right for people, animals, and earth and is committed to bringing ethically made organic food to families everywhere. Organic Valley is the largest farmer-owned organic cooperative in the U.S. and one of the world's largest organic consumer brands. Founded in 1988 to sustain family farms through organic farming, the cooperative represents approximately 1,700 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit ov.coop/impact. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

